When we search for site information in the Maps app on our iPhone, iPad or Mac, a history of the sites we have consulted is created so that we can easily access them again. While it is a utility that can come in great many occasions too it is good that we know that we can erase that history, either individually or in a single step.

How to empty the history of the Maps app on our iPhone or iPad

Deleting the history of the Maps app on the iPhone or iPad is very simple, the steps are as follows:

We open the Maps app on our iPhone or iPad.

We slide the bottom of the search bar up on the iPhone or down on the iPad.

To the right of the Recently Viewed section we have to see everything.

We tap Delete.

We may have to tap Clear more than once to remove older history. Yes we just want to remove a site from history We can do it in step 3, before touching to see everything, simply dragging the site to the left and pressing Delete.

How to empty the history of the Maps app on our Mac

On the Mac the steps are somewhat less intuitive, but just as simple:

We open the Maps app on our Mac.

We touch the search box at the top.

We enter Favorites.

In the sidebar we tap Recents.

Click on Delete recent.

If in step three we do not see the favorites option, close the search box and click on it again.

As simple as that. Also, keep in mind that with synchronization through iCloud we can delete the history of recent sites on any of our devices and the change will be effective on all of them.

