The cache of an application is a space in which the apps themselves save or store temporary files that they have to create on numerous occasions or which they have to access repeatedly. In this way, its creation or access is faster and consequently the user experience is much better and not as many system resources are consumed.

Why should we clean the cache of an app

Although its function and objective is to store this type of files for its best performance, on certain occasions it may happen that a large accumulation of files in this cache can cause some problems in the operation of the app.

When an application of our mobile stays blocked up at certain times or it starts to go very slowThe first thing we usually do is check if there is an update available or we will directly uninstall and reinstall the application. However, in most cases we could solve these problems by cleaning the cache.

In the case of the famous messaging application, the same occurs, therefore, empty WhatsApp cache You can solve these types of problems without having to uninstall and reinstall the app, in addition to the free space it entails. Also, in this case the uninstallation and installation process can cause us to lose certain messages that are not included in the daily backup of the application.

We should not confuse all the files that are saved by default in the memory of our phone automatically after opening or receiving them on WhatsApp with the temporary files of the app itself. The first ones are usually saved in the mobile’s own gallery, in certain albums or on the memory card of the device, if we have it. We can easily delete these files simply by going to the path where they are stored, selecting it and sending them directly to the trash.

However, to empty the WhatsApp cache we must follow other very different steps as shown below.

How to empty the WhatsApp cache

Depending on the version of Android that we have installed on the mobile or the manufacturer’s customization layer, it is possible that the options may vary a little, but these are the steps to follow to empty the cache of WhatsApp:

We enter the Adjustments of the system.

We tap on the option Applications.

From the list of apps installed on the device, we search and mark WhatsApp.

Next we touch on the option Storage.

And once there, the only thing we have left is to touch the button Empty Cache memory.

In a few moments, all the space occupied by these temporary files stored in the WhatsApp cache will be emptied and we can see how the app works again correctly without stops, blockages and at full performance.

In the environment of Manzana the thing changes since in iOS it is not possible to empty the cache of WhatsApp as it happens in Android. If we enter the System Configuration and then Data and Storage we will find two options, Data Use and Storage Use.

In the first option, we can see the number of messages sent and received, bytes sent and received in messages and chat files or states, as well as the amount of data consumed in calls. However, there is no option to empty the WhatsApp cache.

In the Storage use section, we can select a WhatsApp chat and we can see the messages sent to that person, the amount of space that our messages and files shared with them occupy and if we click on Manage, we can empty the chat from the messaging app . But beware, this will remove everything we have selected and we will lose it, so we should not delete anything from there.

Therefore, since there is no WhatsApp cache in iOS, if at any time we have problems with the application because it becomes slow or gets caught, what we will have to do is update it if there is a version available or make a backup and proceed to uninstall and install.