During an anxiety attack it is essential to reconcile tranquility and relaxation

The chest pain It is a recurring situation for those who suffer from anxiety disorders. It is an uncomfortable feeling, but one that, fortunately, can be resolved through different ways, such as those that we will detail below.

Breathing techniques

The psychologist Jennifer Delgado in an article on the Rincón de la Psicología portal, points out that breathing techniques They are a useful strategy to eliminate anxiety chest pain. These are exercises aimed at calm down and help you regain control over yourself.

Look for a quiet area and inhale air while you count to 10 then exhale, still keeping the count up to 10. You should repeat this exercise until you are calm again.

There are other breathing techniques you can use, you just have to determine which one works best for you.

Relaxation techniques

Relaxation techniques will be useful not only to reduce pain in your chest, but also to manage daily stress levels. There are many options at your fingertips, from practicing yoga to deep muscle relaxation.

As well as breathing techniques, everything lies in finding the shape that best suits your particular characteristics.

Visualize your tranquility

If you feel very anxious, you can try to visualize a place or situation that reassures you. This is a very useful technique if you cannot leave the place where you are. The more details your display has, the greater and better its effects will be.

The projection is likely to be interrupted by your anxiety. If this happens, the best thing you can do is try to redirect your mind to the place you have devised and not succumb to anger or despair.

Photo: Pixabay

Accept the negative

During an anxiety chest pain, a common mistake is to reject negative thoughts and emotions by way of reducing said pain, but that tends to generate the opposite.

Many specialists recommend accept negative content and recognize that it is part of your life, so that you start working on it. This way of acting will help you overcome chest pain and also develop as an individual.

As you have seen, you have various ways at your disposal to attack chest pain caused by anxiety. Choose those that are more functional for you and give you better results.

