How to educate and evaluate in the digital age and emotional care, axes of the second day of the Congress ‘One hundred flying’

For two days, this Wednesday and Thursday, April 14 and 15, experts and referents of education and professors and directors of leading centers meet in an appointment that aims to inspire teachers to look to the future of education.

It’s about a virtual congress organized by SM under the name One Hundred Flying, which has Tal Ben-Shahar, Doctor in Psychology and Philosophy from Harvard University; Mario Alonso Puig, internationally renowned surgeon and leadership expert; Álvaro Marchesi, Emeritus Professor of Psychology from the Complutense University and executive advisor of the Idea Institute of the SM Foundation; Begoña Ibarrola, expert in emotional education; Neus Sanmartí, honorary professor at the Autonomous University of Barcelona; Fernando Trujillo, professor at the University of Granada, and Irene ortega, Coordinator of Citizenship of Entreculturas.

In 20 minutes we will tell you live the two days of presentations, the reflections and proposals of all the experts summoned.

