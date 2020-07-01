The iOS or iPadOS share menu brings together the different actions that we can perform with the selected content when we touch it. Symbolized with a square with an up arrow, this menu allows us from sending a photo by Messages to printing a PDF to sending a shortcut by Mail. We can customize the different actions according to our preferences, let’s see how.

The three sections of the Share menu

The share menu consists of three sections, first are the suggestions of Messages or AirDrop, then a strip of apps with which we can share the content and finally the actions that we can perform, including shortcuts.

Of these three sections we can customize the second two. The different actions and apps that appear depend on the element that we are sharingFor the example in this article, we will personalize the share menu of the Photos app. The steps, which we can then apply to any app, are as follows:

We open the Photos app. We open an image. We touch the share button in the shape of a square with the up arrow. In the strip of applications that begins, by default, with AirDrop, Messages, Mail … we slide to the far right. We touch the More button.

Arrived here we can customize various things. First of all we can disable certain apps so they don’t show up in the menu. In addition we can reorganize them to have at hand the ones we use the most. The apps appear in two sections: Favorites and Suggestions. The idea is that we add to Favorites the apps that we want, we order them as we wish and, in addition, we hide from the Suggestions section those that we do not need. The steps are very simple:

We touch the Edit button. Press the green “+” next to the name of the apps in the Suggestions section that we want to add to Favorites. We touch the red “-” next to the name of the apps in the Favorites section that we want to remove from Favorites. We deactivate the switch next to the name of the apps in the Suggestions section that we want to disappear from the menu. We rearrange the Favorites section by dragging and dropping the apps on the small handle on your right. Click OK. Press OK again.

So far we have customized the apps section of the share menu, now we will do the same with the actions section. The actions section shows a list of the different options we have for an item, in the case of Photos, for example, adding to a shared album, duplicating, hiding, etc. Also also displays shortcuts for the Shortcuts app in which we have activated the Share menu option. Editing these actions is very simple, we will do it by following steps similar to those of the previous section:

We open the Photos app. We open an image. We touch the share button in the shape of a square with the up arrow. At the bottom end we tap on Edit actions … Press the green “+” next to the actions in the Photos or Other actions section that we want to add to Favorites. We touch the red “-” next to the actions in the Favorites section that we want to remove from Favorites. We deactivate the switch next to the actions in the section Other actions that we want to disappear from the menu. We rearrange the Favorites section by dragging and dropping the actions on the small handle on your right. Click OK.

And it’s that easy. In this simple way we can customize two of the three sections of the share menu of our iPhone or iPad. Thus the actions or apps that we use the most can appear in a more comfortable position and it will be faster and easier to use them.

