Although it is true that, fortunately, there are some web pages that allow us to make changes to our PDF files, we may not have internet connection at that time. The only alternative that remains then is to fix ourselves with the programs installed on the PC. So in this article we want to teach you how to edit a PDF document in Word, Step by Step.

The case that, for different reasons, surely many people do not know how simple it is to retouch a PDF. As we are going to show you next, you don’t even need to download any program or connect. All you have to do is open the Microsoft office suite using the classic Word.

Edit PDF in Microsoft Word

Before we jump right into this tutorial, you have to know that it doesn’t work in all versions of Word. This is because each of them has different characteristics and, as usual, some of the most interesting ones appeared recently. In any circumstances, you can edit PDF files in Microsoft Word 2013, 2016 or Office 365. This covers millions of users around the world.

To modify a PDF in Word, do this guide:

Open Microsoft Word 2013, 2016 or Office 365 on your computer Go to File Select the PDF document in question

At that point, a message will appear like “Word will convert your PDF file into an editable Word document.” You have to keep in mind that this particular process can take a few minutes. Be patient.

After that time, you can see the PDF already open in Word. Here we have to make some clarifications, considering that if the original document had many graphics, you will notice some missing or changes. But you don’t have to worry, because you will always be able to edit the text of the original file.

Otherwise, you will see that the original slides can be passed from one to another just like a PDF reader. This will allow you to edit one, two, all but one. The ones you want.

And how to save the modifications?

Once you have made all the changes you had in mind, you only need to save them. As a result you will have a complete, traditional PDF, which you can use as you prefer.

To store it, you have to follow these steps:

In your Microsoft Word 2013, 2016 or Office 365 on your computer, go to File Select Save As and there choose PDF type file

It’s that easy to edit a PDF document from one of the recent versions of Word.

Share it with your friends!