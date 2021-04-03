How to eat chocolate when you are watching your weight



Opt for 70% or higher dark chocolate (cocoa content) to get the most flavonoids.

You can enjoy dark chocolate even when you are trying to lose weight. Dark or bitter chocolate is a health food that provides plant chemicals called flavonoids with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, both of which they favor your brain and heart; and it is also stimulating.

Dark chocolate is a good ally not only for cushion the negative effects on your body due to moments of mental stress, also when you have a craving for dessert and eat a healthy diet to control your weight. It is important to choose the right chocolate and consume it in moderation.

Eating dark chocolate won’t accelerate weight loss, but it won’t hinder your goals either, and can be part of the plan, as it helps improve insulin sensitivity, reduce appetite, and improve mood.

Chocolate helps reduce cravings

Chocolate can reduce cravings and promote feelings of fullness. Some studies have shown that Eating dark chocolate can lower levels of ghrelin, the hormone that stimulates hunger. The effects have not been the same with milk chocolate.

Dark chocolate can help improve insulin sensitivity

Flavonoids in chocolate can also increase insulin sensitivity in short-term studies; In the long term, this could reduce the risk of diabetes, according to the Harvard Nutrition Source.

What chocolate to choose

Dark chocolate contains a higher amount of cocoa. Opt for 70% or higher dark chocolate (cocoa content) to get the most flavonoids. The higher the percentage of cocoa, the lower the sugar content.

Dark chocolate has up to 2-3 times more flavanol-rich cocoa solids than milk chocolate. White chocolate does not contain cocoa solids, it is simply made from cocoa butter, sugar, and milk.

Prefer a chocolate with a short ingredient list: cocoa beans, cocoa butter and sugar. Cocoa beans should be listed first and low in added sugar.

Lower-quality chocolates can also add butterfat, vegetable oils, or artificial colors or flavors.

Moderate consumption

Dark chocolate has between 150 and 170 calories per ounce and can contribute to weight gain if eaten in excess. Enjoy one or two small squares, the amount of one ounce (28 grams).

You can also sprinkle it on your dishes and drinks. Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of dark chocolate over oatmeal, yogurt, or fresh fruit for an easy, healthy snack. Make hot chocolate or add to your smoothies.

Choosing dark or bitter chocolate and eating moderate amounts can offer the greatest benefits for managing your weight and caring for your health.

