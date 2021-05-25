How to eat chia seeds weekly to achieve a healthy weight



Chia seeds are a magnificent appetite suppressant, they shine for their anti-inflammatory and digestive properties and accelerate intestinal transit, to lose weight faster and eliminate everything that the body does not need.

Chia seeds are on the list of healthiest foods on the planet, not in vain have they been classified as a powerful super-food. The truth is that they are recommended as an important element in any healthy diet and especially focused on weight loss. They are packed with nutrients that are associated with extraordinary benefits for the body and brain, plus they are an incredibly filling and very low calorie food. They are small black seeds obtained from the Salvia hispanica plant, which is related to the mint family. The truth is that it is a very ancient food with an immense legacy for cultures such as the Aztecs and the Mayans, who appreciated them for their ability to provide energy and vitality. In fact “chía” is a Mayan word, which means strength.

They are only small in size, as they carry immense nutritional and therapeutic power. A standard serving of 28 grams (one ounce) of chia seeds provides: 11 grams of fiber, 4 grams of protein, 9 grams (5 of which are omega-3) and essential nutrients such as calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, vitamin B3 (niacin), potassium, vitamin B1 (thiamine) and vitamin B2. Considering that it is the equivalent of two tablespoons Its nutritional value is impressive! Chia seeds only contain 101 calories per ounce (28 grams), are a completely processed-free whole food, and have the immense advantage of being gluten-free. While it is a food with immense medicinal potential, one of its greatest benefits is related to its power to accelerate weight loss. And it relates to great reasons:

– Most of the carbohydrates in chia seeds are fiber. For more context: One ounce (28 grams) of chia seeds has 12 grams of carbohydrates, yet 11 of those grams are fiber, which the body does not digest. The truth is that fiber is packed with health benefits, it does not raise blood glucose or require the elimination of insulin. Its digestible carbohydrate content is just one gram per ounce (28 grams)This makes chia seeds a low carb food.

– Due to its high content of soluble fiber, chia seeds can absorb up to 10-12 times their weight in water, becoming gelatinous and expanding in the stomach. That is why they are of great help to increase satiety, slow down the absorption of food and are automatically associated with a lower consumption of calories. This also gives it great digestive properties, specifically the fiber feeds the beneficial bacteria in the intestine and thanks to this the intestinal flora is kept in optimal condition. This is critical to weight loss and immune system health. Chia seeds contain 40% fiber by weight, making them one of the best sources of fiber in the world.

– Accelerate intestinal transit, fight constipation and they are the perfect ally to eliminate everything that the body does not need. Its intake as part of the daily diet significantly favors the purification of the body, helps to eliminate salts, fats, toxins and retained liquids. They are also a good ally to combat fluid retention.

– Chia seeds are very rich in high quality vegetable proteins, by weight they contain approximately 14% protein and also provide a good balance of essential amino acids. While proteins are associated with important functions and health benefits, they are considered the most favorable dietary nutrient for weight loss. A high protein intake reduces appetite and has been shown to reduce obsessive thoughts about food by 60% and the desire for sugary snacks and overnight, thus chia seeds are a great appetite suppressant.

– They are very rich in omega-3 fatty acids, considered an essential nutrient for good health. Although omega-3 is related to numerous medicinal benefits, it shines for its anti-inflammatory properties that are a great ally for combat the effect of free radicals. It is well known that its presence is related to a long list of chronic diseases, such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, hypertension, certain types of cancer, among others.

How to consume chia seeds to lose weight?

Integrating the consumption of chia seeds into your weekly meal plan is simple, accessible and very versatile. Here are some tips to add them to your daily diet successfully:

The recommended amount per day is 25 grams and it is essential to supplement it with the intake of two liters of water a day. The main rule for the consumption of chia seeds to be useful to lose weight successfully, lies in perseverance. Various nutritionists recommend consuming them for at least one consecutive month, under the following scheme: before the two main meals, prepare a glass of water or a glass of natural juice with chia seeds. Regarding the quantity it is advised divide the 25 grams into two shots, that is, each glass must contain 12.5 grams.

As an additional note it is important that you allow them to rest for 30 minutes in the liquid, this is important so that they double in size and the fiber is activated. Another genius to integrate them into the diet in a deliciously harmonious way is to create all kinds of drinks and dishes with them. They go wonderfully in juices, smoothies, with fruit, with yogurt and vegetable milksIn salads, ceviches, sauces, soups and creams, in many cases ground variants are used to integrate them more easily. At the same time they are the perfect ally to create rich desserts that combat sweet cravings such as puddings, jellies, cookies, energy bars, ice cream and popsicles, healthy bread.

