How to easily protect your privacy on TikTok

However, they are not the only countries that have taken some kind of measure against the application. South Korean authorities, for example, also sanctioned the company for mismanaging user data. But India went much further, by outright banning the video app.

If you have already used TikTok, it is very likely that you know that one of the main objectives of the application, as with any other social network, is to connect with other users in order to discover their content and profiles. For this reason, when we create an account it becomes automatically public, which means that anyone can view our profile and contact us.

However, as we have already explained to you on occasion, it is perfectly possible to make our public TikTok account private. So, how can we protect our privacy on this social network? We explain everything you can do about it.