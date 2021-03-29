How to easily download images from Pinterest

One of the main characteristics of Pinterest it is your design and the work that the developer team has carried out to give preference to the use of shared images and photos, through a simple and straightforward organization, which is not at all overwhelming or boring.

In this way, we can visit boards by theme, taking into account our personal tastes, so that it is perfectly possible to spend hours and hours hooked on the platform viewing surprising and wonderful photographs.

For this reason, mainly due to the enormous number of existing images, it is normal that, at some point or another, we find a snapshot that we like to download and save on our computer or on our device.

The reason? From saving it for us to sharing it with other contacts through another social network, or even putting it as a wallpaper on our mobile phone. As we see, the possibilities and reasons are innumerable.