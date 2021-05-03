How to download YouTube videos from Chrome, Firefox and Safari

If you have ever tried to download YouTube videos, you will have seen that Google does not make it easy for you. Their goal is for you to watch the videos online. If you want to save them on your computer you will have to go to outside help. That or hire YouTube Premium, a paid service.

But there are many ways to achieve our purpose. For example, you can go to one of the many websites to download YouTube videos, you can use popular applications such as VLC Media Player or even install one extension or complement in your header browser.

Download YouTube Videos from Chrome, Safari, and Other Browsers

Let’s go to the simplest option. From websites like the following you can download YouTube videos. They are free, do not require registration, you can use them as many times as you need and they allow choose download quality from among those available.

The best thing is that they work in any browser from your computer. Ideal for when we cannot use external applications or extensions or when you cannot install software on your computer.

Download videos from Mozilla Firefox

Google Chrome and its derivatives do not have extensions or add-ons to download YouTube videos. Or when they arise, they are soon removed from official stores. However, Mozilla Firefox owes nothing to YouTube, for what it can offer extensions that work.

Easy Youtube Video Downloader Express add a dropdown button to YouTube so that when you log in, you can choose a format and quality download. It allows you to download videos and audios in MP3, MP4, FLV, 3GP and in qualities from 360p to 720p or 1080p.

YouTube Video and Audio Downloader does what its name suggests, download videos and audios from YouTube. To do this, it is integrated into YouTube adding a button. But you can also activate it from the corner of extensions icons.

SaveFrom.net helper all-in-1 / youtube downloader also integrates into YouTube with a drop down button to choose the quality and format download. In addition, it is also compatible with more than 40 online video and audio websites.

