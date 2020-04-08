The world of mobile video games is experiencing one of its most important years, as the arrival of great sagas and titles to Android and iOS devices. In recent days, several of the most anticipated games have been released, such as GWENT, The Witcher’s card game, or GRAY, one of the most awarded indie video games. Now it has reached Who wants to be a millionaire?, the popular television show makes the leap to mobiles with a real prize of $ 1 million.

Who wants to be a millionaire? is a television program in which a user qualifies for a succulent cash prize for correctly answering a series of questions that they have different response options, and that they have just launched their mobile game for free. Sony Pictures has announced in a statement the launch of the mobile game for the popular television contest that, for the next eight weeks, will give fans of the program the opportunity to earn at least $ 32,000 and even the possibility of getting hold of 1 million dollars.

Sony and ABC have launched the new Millionaire Live application with which fans of the contest will be able to play with the help of presenting Kay Adams, known for the Good Morning Football program of the NFL network. Games that start at night, specifically at 5:00 Spanish time, and in which the grand prize will be the same as the maximum dollar amount won in the television program that is broadcast that same day. To participate and qualify for this award, you must reside in the United States, since the contestants must verify your phone number. Once verified, players will have 12 seconds to answer a question, for a total of 25 questions.

How to Download Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? on Android

As for the mobile game, who wants to be a millionaire? offers the same experience as the television contest when testing the knowledge of the player, who in case of getting stuck can use the different wildcards available, such as call someone from the audience or that the audience itself helps to respond. Among its features, the game allows you to unlock new cities and travel the world, use classic jokers, such as eliminating two of the four answers, and play anywhere thanks to its offline mode.

In addition, it also offers a daily leaderboard with which you see the statistics of friends and family and a series of updates constantly. It is even possible challenge other players and in each game three lifelines are offered for one use each and only once per question, although if level 15 is exceeded, lifelines will not be available. Without a doubt, it is a good way to go through quarantine and exercise your brain during these days when you cannot leave the house. To download the game you only need go to Google Play Store and install it completely free of charge.

