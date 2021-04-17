How to download WhatsApp stickers that are not available in your country

For a long time you can use the stickers of WhatsApp and download them from a store where some “official” stores are offered, created by the application itself, in addition to those designed by the users. But it turns out that some packs are not universal, but are only available for certain countries.

But there is a way to download more stickers from WhatsApp from other countries by means of a trick, which is to get a direct link. Many times these packages are adapted to local markets and those responsible for the app consider that it does not make sense to distribute them in other regions.

But, either because you live in a country other than your origin, because we have many friends from other places or because you would simply like to have access to much more content, here we explain how to do it. It is also worth remembering that these are packs designed by the people in charge of the app, so the quality is extremely high and superior to what people normally use.

The direct links to the WhatsApp stickers that are not available in the whole country has been compiled by WaBetaInfo. It is a blog specialized in the app that collects new features and advances them. They have discovered and grouped all the direct links.

To add a regional WhatsApp sticker pack, just click on the link in the list below from your mobile phone and accept that it is installed in the app.

The list of WhatsApp stickers

Mexico

Indonesia

Various

Animated WhatsApp stickers of ‘Together at home’, in different languages

This is one of many of the tricks of WhatsApp that can improve the use of the app. We especially recommend three tips that will surely change your life. We also show you all the keyboard shortcuts for WhatsApp Web, and absolutely all the news that will arrive shortly to the app.

