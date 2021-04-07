How to download WhatsApp stickers from any country in the world | Technology

If you want to surprise your contacts with exclusive stickers, take note of how you can bypass territorial limitations and download WhatsApp stickers from any country in the world.

Little by little, the WhatsApp sticker catalog has grown and today we can find a wide range of official stickers. If you are an active user of the platform you should already know very well how you can get them to use in your chats: just click the sticker icon next to a conversation text box, click the + button, and click the arrow next to each package.

In the WhatsApp sticker store you can see the official sticker packages that any user of the messaging app can use. Also, in case you didn’t know, there are also regional sticker packs, but in this case only available to users from a certain country.

Now, WABetaInfo, the portal specialized in anticipating WhatsApp news, has discovered how to download stickers from any country in the world.

The process to do it is very simple. All you have to do to get the regional stickers is to click on a link from your mobile phone, and doing so will open a window in the application where you can see the stickers that make up the package. If you like them and you want to have them, click the download button, and that’s it.

If you want to surprise your contacts with some original WhatsApp stickers that do not have many people in your country, Here are the links from where you can download the packages:

We will update this list in case new links appear for regional sticker packages to download, so stay tuned for this article.