Wattpad is one of the most popular reading applications worldwide. This online library has a catalog made up of millions of books, both free and paid, which you can access just by registering. In addition, it is important to note that you can download the stories to read them without internet connection.

If you are a user of this platform, it is interesting that you learn to use this function for those times when you do not have access to the network or simply do not want to spend mobile data. Step by step, we explain how to download Wattpad books on Android, and how to remove them when you don’t need them.

How to download Wattpad books on Android

Being able to download content to access it offline is always a necessary function on platforms such as Netflix, iVoox or Wattpad itself. In this way, the user can continue doing what they like the most (watch series, listen to podcasts or read) even if they do not have access to the Internet.

If you use Wattpad regularly, you will know that you can create a custom library with your favorite titles. To this library you must add the books you want to access offline, since if they are not there you will not be able to download them. Step by Step, we explain how to add books to the library and how to download them for those who have less mastery of this virtual library.

1st- Open Wattpad and click on the top search bar to delve into the Wattpad catalog. You can search for a title you already know or browse the categories in your library.

2nd- When you find a book that interests you in the search engine, click on it to access its main page.

3º- To add it to your library, tap on the + button that appears next to Read. In the options menu that appears, select Library (Private) so that the book was added to that section. Be careful, that does not mean that it is already downloaded to your Android mobile.

4º- Go back to the main Wattpad page and access the library by clicking on the second button on the bottom bar.

5th- Under the cover of each book you have added you will find a cloud icon and a down arrow, indicating that it is the download button. Click on it and the story will appear in the upper section, called Available offline. As its name suggests, there are the books that you have downloaded and that you can read even if you are not connected to the network.

After downloading a Wattpad book and reading it, you may want to delete it to keep your library organized. To do this, you only have to click on the tick button below of its cover. When you do this, a message will appear on the screen to confirm that you want to delete the story from the offline list. Click on Accept and you will delete the downloaded book.

Following the steps indicated above, You will learn both how to download books in Wattpad for Android and how to delete them from the offline list. After completing the explanation, we take advantage of these lines to remind you that you can access almost 1.5 million free books courtesy of the largest library on the Internet. What are you waiting for?

