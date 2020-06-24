How many times have you wanted to download a video that you like and can’t? Thanks to these extensions you will be able to download videos from Google Chrome easily and quickly.

How many times have you wanted to download a video that you like? Surely many, but when you try it you will surely find that you need a program and it is usually paid. Luckily, there are ways to do it directly from one of the extensions of Google Chrome and in this article we will show you how to do it.

Nowadays Google He has designed a lot of great extensions that make our tasks easier. The best known ones focus on social networks and work programs, but it is also possible to find video download extensions of any page like the ones we present below.

Download videos from the internet with Google Chrome

Since this is the most widely used browser, it would be unfortunate if it did not have a video download extension. Luckily, it does and now we will show it to you:

Video Downloader Professional

It is one of the browser extensions best known for download videos from the internet, so much so that it exceeds 3 million download. This extension is ideal for downloading videos from pages like Facebook, Dailymotion, Vimeo and the like.

Unlike programs, it has a simple operation. Once installed in the browser, an icon will appear that detects when it is possible to download a video and in what format. It works with high resolution videos and different formats. Download Here

Wise Video Saver

In this case, this extension focuses on download videos from social media and it allows you to select in which format you want to download the video and even transform it in case you need it. But what makes this extension a great option is that it is possible download heavy videos, large and high resolution. Download Here

VGet Extension

This extension goes much further than the previous ones, since with it you can download videos from any website no matter your weight or size. In addition, it allows you to transfer them directly to a TV through DLNA.

The bad news is that after YouTube’s recent privacy policies, it is no longer possible to download them from this site, but the rest of the pages remain available and have no problems. So you can download from any website and in any format whenever you are designed in HTML5. Download Here

Video DownloadHelper

Previously it was only available for Mozilla Firefox, but now it is possible to see it in Google Chrome. It is compatible with most popular social networks and the vast majority of websites. Unlike the previous version, it has added functions such as: create playlists or choose the format of the video and its quality.

Provides the possibility of download more than one video at a time and even create blacklists to get rid of the advertising of the videos and be able to fully enjoy them without interruptions. Like the previous ones, it is totally free. Download Here

VLC Video Downloader

Much confuse it with the VLC media player; however, it has nothing to do with it. Although their names are similar, this extension allows download videos from Google Chrome regardless of the page where it is published, except YouTube, of course.

The advantage of this extension is that you can configure the video format Depending on your needs and how it is compatible with high resolution files, it allows you to enjoy high quality content without spending a penny. Download Here

Video Downloader Plus

It is another of the Most popular extensions in Google Chromebecause it allows download videos from different websites and in a wide variety of formats depending on what you need. So far it has a total of 7 million downloads, so you can be sure it’s a really amazing extension.

Like the previous ones, it also does not allow you to download YouTube video, but apart from that, you can download files from almost 99% of internet websites without cost. But that’s not all, if you don’t want to see ads in the videos, this extension removes them so you can enjoy the content without interruptions. Download Here

Video Downloader for Chrome

It is an extension developed by the browser itself and allows, like the others, download videos from any website that is developed on your server. The good thing about this extension is that it has compatibility with other extensions that allow you to eliminate advertising such as: Adblock, Adblock Plus, uBlock or Adblocker.

The only drawback with this extension is that it does not always correctly detect websites, so it is not possible download the videos on third party pages. Except for that, it is a great option for downloading multimedia content. Download Here

FVD Video Downloader

It stands out particularly because it gives the possibility of download videos in formats intended for editing, such as: ASF, FLV, MPEG and AVI and many others. It is quite simple to use and can quickly detect compatible websites in order to download safely. Download Here

GetThemall Video Downloader

With GetThemall Video Downloader you can not only download videos from any compatible websiteit also allows you download files in other formats such as: PDF, HTML content and high resolution images.

Although it is not as popular as the others mentioned, it is a good alternative if, in addition to videos, you want to download and save files in other formats without having to pay for an expensive and complicated program. Download Here

As you can see, there are many options to download videos from Google Chrome without having to pay for an expensive program or a subscription on any platform.

Unfortunately sites like Youtube they are blocked for these extensions; however, you can pay a subscription or use external programs and pages that do not have as many restrictions, and that in most cases are free.

Please note that when using programs or extensions to download videos, they are likely to lose some resolution and the video may not be displayed in the best quality.

