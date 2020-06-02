macOS Catalina it is the sixteenth version of macOS. This update, introduced by Apple last October for its Macintosh computers, is also the successor to Mojave. As part of the renewal of the operating environment, the Californian company has since added features that attract attention. For example, new sources macOS Catalina, famous in a few days.

Unfortunately, from that moment to this part, there are still many Mac users who do not have these sources. Many will believe that the process to install them is complicated, or that doing it is not worth it. However, we can assure you that these fonts are not wasted, so let’s download them.

The fact is that, after obtaining the corresponding permissions, the new macOS Catalina sources are available to anyone who intends to use them. And we are going to teach you that step by step.

Install new macOS Catalina fonts

First of all, you have to know that generally official macOS fonts are downloaded from the font catalog. This tutorial is not the exception, so you will have to download them there to use them.

The guide you have to consider is the following:

Open the Typographic Catalog app on your Mac On the left sidebar, click on All typefaces You will see that several of the fonts appear in grayish color. Click on one of them Press on Download and, if you wish, on Don’t ask again Then click on Download again to confirm the action In just a few seconds, the new macOS Catalina fonts will be downloaded

From that moment on, you can use these fonts whenever you prefer, instead of the usual ones from Apple. Considering that you may want to download several at the same time, remember that you can do it in batches.

And what are the new sources available?

Before starting this procedure, you probably want to know what the new macOS Catalina fonts are. The truth is that there are many, about 50 styles, and that they differ a lot from each other.

Thus, for example, we have the famous Mark Simonson Studio, Commercial Type or Klim Type Foundry. These can be used within any native Mac program.

But there are also less common ones, each with their own internal styles. We refer to Canela, Domaine, Founders Grotesk, Graphik, Produkt, Proxima Nova, Quotes Caps, Publico and Sauber Script. In short, an impressive amount of new fonts for you to view your texts like never before.

In any case, it is always good news that large companies, in this case Apple, continue to update their software even when months have passed since its launch.

And more when they are novelties that, like this one, will remain there for years.

