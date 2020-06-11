The long-awaited day has arrived for many users who love the Android system: The Android 11 beta has finally arrived. We have been talking for months about what only a few have tested in their terminals so that users can enjoy a final version without failures. and stable. Yes, it is true that this point has not been reached, but the reality is that the public beta of Android 11 can now be downloaded. We tell you how to do it and if your terminal is compatible.

Compatible phones with Android 11 now

Before I tell you how to download android 11 beta It is necessary to review the list of those compatible terminals. It is true that it is a public beta, a version of the system that is not the final but that more people can already use. However, not all terminals behave the same with the software either due to their construction or due to the customization layer of the software. Whatever the reason, if you have one of the following mobiles, you can test the operating system before many:

Pixel 2, 2 XL

Pixel 3, 3 XL

Pixel 3A, 3A XL

Pixel 4, 4 XL

As you can see, Google devices are always the first to receive these new ones, but over time more terminals will be added.

How to download and install Android 11 beta

Well once known the models on which you can install Android 11 It remains to know how to install it. If you are a developer you will know that there are many steps you need to do to install the new version of Google’s operating system, but now it is much easier to reach more people.

In this case you just have to sign up for the Android testing program, which is accessed from this Google website if your mobile is compatible with the program, then you just have to select the terminal and accept the terms and conditions of use. Be careful, now we are saying something different from before, since if you have a terminal compatible with the beta in the near future.

Conclusion: you must have a compatible device and wait to receive it on your device. On the contrary, if you want to exit the program you can also do it by following the previous steps, although in this case instead of registering you will get the option to exit the beta program.