Android 11 users can now use Google Pay thanks to this update.

Just a week after releasing the first beta version of Android 11 for Pixel devices, Google has decided Post an update to beta version 1.5 of Android 11, which arrives to solve some of the flaws present in the original build.

This has been announced by the company itself through Reddit, where they explain the most important changes introduced by this incremental version, whose deployment has already begun and should have reached any owner of a mobile phone with Android 11.

Among all the changes introduced by the Android 11 Beta 1.5, without a doubt the most important is the solution to the problem that prevented from using Google Pay to make mobile payments, since the software was not properly certified. The fact of correcting this problem, makes clear the commitment of Google to try to offer a beta stable enough to be used on our personal devices.

Everything new that comes with Android 11 Beta 1.5

It is not very common to see Google releasing incremental updates that are not scheduled in the version calendar of the preview version of Android. Still, this is not the first time the company has seen itself in the position of having to develop a new version ahead of time with the aim of solving errors present in the previous beta.

The update is available for each and every compatible Google Pixel device, from Pixel 2 to 4, and weighs no more than 9MB. The full list of changes published by Google is available below:

general

Devices no longer fail when using gesture navigation to switch between applications in different orientations, while rotating the device at the same time.

In Pixel 3 and 3a, users have the option to activate the pSim service if the phone is using an eSIM service.

Fixed error that prevented making mobile payments by Google Pay.

Bluetooth

The system no longer incorrectly applies the privileged Bluetooth permission for RemoveBond. This resolves issues that could affect pairing, unpairing, and link reset flows for Bluetooth devices, such as Forget Watch on Wear OS devices.

Although some manufacturers had decided to join the beta program and bring Android 11 to some of their reference phones, this version is not yet available for devices that are part of this program such as the OnePlus 8 Pro or the Xiaomi Mi 10; Its manufacturers will be in charge of adapting the patch to the software of their devices, and releasing a separate update.

Those who have a compatible Pixel, adhered to the Android 11 Beta program, will receive the update via OTA without having to do any steps manually. However, there is always the possibility to install the OTA manually, by downloading the package for each device from the Android developer website.

If we stick to the schedule planned from the beginning, the second beta version of Android 11 should arrive sometime in July, before the arrival of the third and last beta, which will land during the third quarter.

