Users of a computer know that hardware and software are included in the price. Not only do you buy the box or the laptop, but also a graphics card, processor, RAM, among other chips, but the software should not be underestimated either. Whatever the house, you have to be sure of your choice in terms of compatibility, but today it’s time to talk about the bitten apple and your method of downloading old versions of macOS.

How to recover old versions of macOS

There is no doubt that Apple has several programs in the software segment that help users a lot. On the one hand there is iOS and iPadOS, which runs the entire iPhone and iPad system respectively. Nor do we forget watchOS, but the one that concerns us now is that of computers, which is none other than macOS. This week we saw a small sample of what will be the next macOS Big Sur, But what if you want to download an old version of macOS?

It is possible that it is not the best option that of using an old operating system, but it can come in handy to install it on another machine. The reason is to do a clean installation of the system or to recover the operating system from a failed installation. This can happen to anyone and the best thing is that you have the possibility of having up to six previous operating systems.

It turns out that old Apple versions of macOS are available on the Apple website.

What can be done with these versions of macOS

Many users will rub their hands thinking about what it is your chance to have macOS on your PCBut the truth is that this is not the case at all. The three newest ones (Catalina, Mojave and High Sierra) are exclusive to Apple because they can only be downloaded from the App Store. For that you need to have a Mac, so it is not within your means. From Sierra downwards if that is possible although it may not be entirely compatible.

Another thing you should know, especially if you are a Mac user, is that you can go back to a specific version of an operating system. This is done from the purchase history of the App Store.