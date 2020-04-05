Google Play Store It has a large number of games and applications of all kinds, such as one that allows you create your own deepfakes and another with which follow all flights live. However, in a large number of video games the mobile phone is a great ally, as, for example, in Animal Crossing: News Horizons, which has an app called NookLink that allows you to get more out of the title for Nintendo Switch.

But, What exactly is NookLink? What is it for? How is it installed? Next we are going to break down each of these questions, but first we must talk about Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This is the new installment of the Nintendo saga that first land on Switch, the hybrid console of the Japanese firm. A title that currently has thousands of players hooked who have started a new adventure on a desert island in which Nook INC aims generate population and life at all levels. The player’s mission is to help Tom Nook and his company to fulfill the necessary functions to increase the population and make the island a tourist destination.

To do this, each user starts a new life from scratch, having to invest long hours to achieve their goals. But rest assured, if you are stuck you can always check the Complete guides with Animal Crossing cheats: New Horizons of our AlfaBetaJuega colleagues, with whom you can receive a series of tips or take your first steps on your island, among other things. However, not many players are aware of the existence of NookLink, the mobile application which acts as a complement to the game and is completely free to download.

How to install NookLink on your Android device

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the most anticipated Nintendo Switch games of this course, and it has an app for smartphones that can be downloaded for a few days and that complements the game. But to get this app, you don’t have to go to Google Play to download it, since NookLink is available within the Nintendo Switch Online mobile app, which was launched in 2017 together with Splatoon 2 and which acts as a complement to some hybrid console games, and which adds voice chat to them.

Before the arrival of NookLink, Nintendo Switch Online only had two specific apps or services for the aforementioned Splatoon 2 and for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, its award-winning fighting game in which the campus is made up of mythical Nintendo characters. NookLink has joined for a few days, with which any Animal Crossing: New Horizons player can customize your character’s clothing, see the progress of your friends and communicate with them, either by voice or text. Features that make the next installment in the Big N saga even more fun.

To download NookLink on Android, you will first have to go to Google Play to download the Nintendo Switch Online app, if you don’t have it installed yet. Once downloaded, only remains log in with Nintendo account, associate the profile and access NookLink to link the console. Once done, you can now enjoy all the aforementioned functions to make your island grow in a more enjoyable way and with the help of your friends.

