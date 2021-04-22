How to download Netflix series and movies on PC step by step

Download your favorite series and movies to your computer to watch them without an Internet connection. We explain how to do it easily.

Download Netflix series and movies offers the possibility of being able to view them without having to have an Internet connection on the device that stores them. Just as you can download series and movies from Netflix on your mobile or tablet, you can also download them on the PC to see them even if it is not connected to no network.

In this guide, we are going to see step by step how you can download Netflix content to your computer, as well as some details that you should take into account when doing so. Also, we’ll go over how to use Netflix Smart Downloads and how to manage series and movies already downloaded, to see what titles you can see offline, check their size or delete them permanently.

How to download Netflix series and movies on PC

Downloading content to watch it without the Internet or when we want to save data is one of the essential functions in streaming video platform applications. It could not be missing in Netlfix, which introduced this tool both in its Android app and in its application for computers with Windows 10 or higher.

Before explaining how you can download Netflix series and movies on PC, you should know that there are certain requirements and limits in force. First of all, you must have the latest version of the Netflix app for Windows. Also, there are some titles that you can only download a specific number of times due to emission rights. If you try to exceed that limit, Netflix will notify you of the inability to download through an on-screen notice.

The best applications to take advantage of your Netflix subscription

On the other hand, you should also bear in mind that there is a limit to the number of downloads that you can store simultaneously. So, on Netflix you can only have 100 titles downloaded to the same device -Movies, episodes of programs and series, documentaries-. If you try to download more, Netflix will prevent you through an on-screen message and you will have to delete old downloads to resume the news. Of course, the limit of simultaneous downloads also comes into play the storage capacity of your PC.

Once all these details are known, it is time to find out how download Netflix series and movies to your computer. Follow these steps:

Enter the Microsoft Store and search for the Netflix app. Another option is to go directly to the Netflix page in the Microsoft Store, click on the button “Obtain” to start downloading and installing the app on your computer.When the installation is complete, open the program and enter your username and passwordSearch for the movie, series or documentary you want to download and enter your home page.Click on the download button for the process to begin. For films and documentaries, the button appears below the main information. When it comes to series, the button is next to each episode.

After clicking on the download button, it turns into a circle that is completed as the download takes place. Depending on the size of the title and the speed of your Internet connection, the process will take more or less. By the way, if the download button does not appear next to the content you want to watch offline, is that it is not available for it.

How to download episodes of a Netflix series automatically

One of the coolest features recently added by Netflix is ​​called “Autodescargas” and takes care of manage downloads for you so you only have to spend time watching your favorite series.

Specifically, these smart downloads are used to automatically delete the downloaded episode you’ve already watched and download the next one. The operation is simple: when you connect to the network for the first time after having seen a downloaded episode, the application takes care of deleting it and downloading the next available one without you having to intervene.

9 tips and tricks to get more out of Netflix

In this way, when you want to continue watching the series without an Internet connection, the Netflix application will already have the next installment downloaded for you. Downloading Netflix chapters automatically to your computer is very simple, you just have to perform these steps:

Open the Netflix application and open the side menu by clicking on the three horizontal lines button in the upper left corner. “My downloads”Click on the section “Autodescargas”, in the upper right area, check the box “Enable Autodownloads”.

As Netflix reports in the auto-download window, this tool will never use more space than the episodes you have downloaded. For the moment, we have to continue waiting for the Netflix app for Windows to have the “Downloads for you” function, which automatically downloads the first chapters of a series that Netflix thinks you might like based on your tastes.

Choose video quality and manage Netflix downloads

Another thing you should know how to do when configuring Netflix downloads is to choose the video quality, from which the size they occupy will depend notably you download them to your computer. To select the quality in which the series and movies will be downloaded, do this:

Open the Netflix app on your PC and click on the three-dot button in the upper right, in the drop-down menu, click on “Setting”In the “Downloads” section, click on “Video quality” and select if you want the downloads to take place with standard or high resolution.

Finally, if you are not interested in smart downloads and you prefer to be in charge of manually delete downloaded contentYou can do it from the “My downloads” section, where you can also check the size of each title Discharged. So you can do it:

Open the Netflix app and open the side menu clicking on the button with three horizontal lines in the upper left corner. “My downloads”Below each title you can see the size it occupies on your device. To remove an episode from a series or movie, click on the “Manage” button in the upper right corner. ”.Select content you want to remove from the downloads Click on the titles you want to delete and click the “Delete” button, in the upper right area of ​​the screen, to permanently remove them from your computer.

With all this information, it will be easier for you to master the downloads of series and movies on your PC. Thus, you can continue to see your favorite titles when you go on public transport or in your free time at work or at the university, for example. As long as you are not going to have an Internet connection or do not want to spend data, downloading content from Netflix is ​​the best option.

Related topics: Netflix, Technology

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all