How to download music from YouTube to listen to it offline?

Do you want to download music from YouTube? The Internet has brought us a world of possibilities for listen to music without spending too much or even do it for free. If it is within your means, the best way to do it is through streaming services like Spotify or Deezer, which allow artists to monetize their individual songs and generate a flow of capital so that the music industry continues to produce hits. how much we like them.

However, if it is not within your financial means to pay for the subscription to these services, technology and the Internet offer other ways in which you can also listen to your favorite music, such as, for example, play YouTube videos and simply enjoy the hits.

But what if you want to listen to that music off-line? The best way to do this is by downloading MP3 music to your computer, smartphone or audio player. And it is possible to do it free way using certain applications such as the two converters that we are going to recommend in this article and a third solution for content creators that allows you to edit audio on-line without downloading any application on your PC.

How to download music from YouTube with Ontiva?

YouTube is the multimedia content distribution platform par excellence, since it allows creators of all kinds to upload content in video format. This also applies to YouTube music and with solutions like Ontiva you can extract the audio from your favorite videos completely free of charge in simple steps and at the click of a button.

To use Ontiva, you must find the video in question on YouTube. Preferably, select a video that is not the official one, such as a lyric one, for example, from which you can comfortably extract the audio without it dragging the sound tracks that music videos usually include to give more drama to the context of the song.

After finding the right video, copy the URL and paste it into the search bar of the Ontiva page and click “Start Now”. Once this is done, a list of formats will appear, including those corresponding to audio and video. Naturally, if you only want the audio of the song, you just have to go to the audio formats and select MP3, select the quality that best suits you according to your storage space and depending on how you want it to have a better or worse conservation of the original version.

After these simple steps, you just have to click on download and the song will be saved on your PC.

How to download YouTube music to MP3 with MP3 Downloader?

MP3downloader.to is another effective solution. Very similar to Ontiva, but with the difference that it is more specialized in downloading audio, while Ontiva is more of a mixed platform. For this reason it is more advisable to use this second platform to download your songs in MP3 or WAV or in any format that you prefer both to listen to music or if you want to edit it later.

The process with MP3 Downloader is similar to that of Ontiva. You simply search for the video in question (preferably one that is not the music video), copy the URL and paste it into the search bar. Click on the “Search” button and then select the format in which you want to download your song.

Clicking on Download will start the conversion process and, once finished, the audio will be downloaded to your PC and you will be able to listen to it with your audio player.

Both Ontiva and MP3 Downloader work as online YouTube video converters, so you can download any song to any device you want in the format that is most convenient for you and enjoy your favorite music.

How to edit audios without downloading anything?

Finally, there is the possibility of editing audios online without downloading any program on your PC, in addition to converting images using software on your computer. The utility that we present to you is called Evano, an application that is still in the development phase, but whose potential is enormous since it seeks to be a global multimedia editor.

At the moment it only offers basic functions and the price is not yet available. However, you can now use the free version to edit audio fully online. You simply go to their website, look for the audio editor in the corresponding menu and upload the clip you want to edit.

Once there you can edit the tracks that make up the file directly in your browser. When you’re done you can download the file back to your PC. When the development of Evano is complete, the commercial versions will offer the possibility to edit audio, video and images.

This type of software is especially useful for content creators who are just starting out, for users who use third-party personal computers and do not want to have to install programs on a third-party device, and also for those who want to make quick edits to the files that they will later use to any other purpose.