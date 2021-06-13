How to download Instagram videos and images from your computer or mobile | Technology

If you want to download photos or videos from Instagram, you’ve come to the right place. In this tutorial we explain how to download content from this social network from your computer or mobile phone.

Instagram has become one of the social networks preferred by users. The Digital 2021 report prepared by the creative agency We Are Social and the social media management platform Hootsuite, makes it clear that the pandemic has been a great boost for Instagram.

According to the data collected in the report, the platform has grown by 22% in one year, going from being the sixth most used social network in the world with 1,000 million users in 2020, to the fifth with 1,221 million users in 2021.

On the platform owned by Facebook we can find countless interesting content from all kinds of categories. Although we can consult them on the social network, sometimes we need to save a local copy on our computer or mobile phone, for example in the case of recipes, step-by-step tutorials or products that we want to buy.

If you post regularly on Instagram, especially if it is content that you have to prepare in advance, you should schedule it. We are going to show you how to schedule a photo on Instagram, free, step by step.

Unfortunately you do not have native functions at your disposal to download an Instagram video or a photo, but you can use third-party tools to download the contents of the social network to your mobile or your computer. Here we explain how to use some of the most recommended alternatives.

How to download videos and photos from Instagram on mobile and PC

Download with Save from Instagram

On the internet there are a multitude of web services that allow you to download a video from Instagram, as well as photos, stories, reels or videos from IGTV. The operation of all of them is very similar and very simple: you just have to copy the URL of the content in question, paste it and click on the download button.

In this article we are going to leave you several alternatives so that you have several options to choose from. Saving from Instagram is the first one that we are going to talk to you about and you can access from this link both from your mobile phone and from your computer. This web service allows you download photos, reels, videos, stories and also the profile picture of a user.

The first thing you have to do is get the address of the content you want to download. To do this, access the photo or video, touch the icon with the three dots and select the option Copy link. Then paste the URL into the text field and click on the button Watch.

A preview of the content will appear at the bottom, and you can download it by clicking the download button.

Download with Blastup

Another alternative that you have at your fingertips to download photos and videos from Instagram is Blastup, a free online service with similar characteristics to the previous one. To use it, you just have to enter this link from your mobile or PC browser.

You have to obtain the URL of the content that you would like to download as we have described before, by clicking on the three dots icon and clicking on the Copy link option. Then paste it into the text field and click the Download Post button to download a local copy of the file.

Download with iGram

The next service to download Instagram content is iGram, which you can access from this link both from your mobile browser and from your computer. It offers you the possibility of download photos, videos, reels and videos from IGTV.

Its operation is the same as in the previous cases. What you have to do is obtain the URL of the content in question, paste it in the text field and click on the Download button. A preview of the photo or video will appear at the bottom and you can download a local copy of the file by simply pressing the download button.

Download with InstaDownloader

Another very simple and easy-to-use online tool to download Instagram content is InstaDownloader. It allows you to download photos, videos and reels of the social network from the browser of your PC or your mobile, and all without the need to install any program or application.

The first thing you have to do to benefit from this free online service is to enter this link. Then go to Instagram, go to the photo or video that you want to download, click on the three dots icon and then click on the Copy link option. The process is the same on both the mobile and the computer.

Then, paste the content URL into the text field, tap the download button and you’re done, the photo or video will be saved in your download folder. It’s that quick and easy, without the need to register or install any app.

Download with Fastsave

Another alternative that you have at your disposal to download videos and images from Instagram is Fastsave. It is an application available for iOS and Android that allows you not only to save photos and videos, but also stories and videos from IGTV.

To use this tool, first download it for free from Google Play or the App Store. Then open the app and activates the Fastsave Service slider to enable the service. Then, click on the button Open Instagram and search for the content you want to download.

To download an Instagram video, photo, story, or video from IGTV, click on the three dots icon, tap on Copy link and go back to Fastsave. The app will save the content automatically and you can find it by clicking the button Recent. Then, tap on the content, press the button Repost, Choose Republish and click on the Instagram icon.

Once this is done, you can close both Instagram and Fastsave, and it is not necessary to carry out the repost. The photo or video you have selected is already saved in your mobile gallery and you can see it as many times as you want.