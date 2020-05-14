One of the best news of the day for gamers is the bombshell that GTA V will debut today for free on the Epic Games Store. That means you can download the game on your PC without paying anything and keep it forever, without the need to have any kind of active subscriptions.

GTA V is one of the best, if not the best of all Rockstar Grand Theft Auto, and after it is no longer free with Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, it now returns in a more permanent free form: to your Epic Games Store account whenever you claim it during the promotion.

How to claim the game and download it

The first is the first, you need to have an Epic account, something you can get from this link. That account can be associated with your Google, Facebook, PSN, Xbox Live, or even Nintendo accounts. But, if it is your first time connecting to the Epic store, you will have to fill in some basic fields about your data.

Once you get your account, we recommend you click directly on the button “Get Epic Games“that appears on the main page of the Epic Games Store. With that you will download the desktop client from where you can install your games.

Once you install the client, launch it and log in with your account. This allows you to start buying and downloading games. At the Epic Games Store they give away games every month, you just have to go to the Store from the left sidebar and browse the Free Games section.

At the time of publishing this article GTA V is not yet available for “purchase” and download. Since it is the mystery game it will be unlocked in about four hours. But when it appears there, you just have to click on the ad and then Obtain on the game page. You will see something like this:

Epic Games Store Game of the Month Pages Let You “Buy” the Game for Free for a Limited Time

You will not need to enter any payment method to complete the purchase, and the price will be 0.00 euros. When you claim a game through this method, it becomes part of your Epic Games Store library permanently, so you can access it whenever you have access to your account.

You will also receive an email with the receipt of your purchase, and a message in the application for you to download the game. Now you can go to your Epic Games Store Library to install GTA V on your computer. Do not forget to review the minimum and recommended requirements to run the game correctly that our VidaExtra colleagues have published.

With some games, you may need to turn on two-step authentication for your Epic account in order to download them. In any case it is always a good idea to add this extra layer of security to your online accounts.