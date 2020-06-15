We give you all the tools you need to get your favorite GIFs from your mobile and computer.

GIFs have become one of the most shared multimedia files on the net in recent years. Google, Facebook, Twitter and even WhatsApp are full of these fun animations that we have all used on occasion. If you want to expand your GIF gallery, we explain How can you download them from Google and social networks both on your mobile and on your computer.

Depending on the platform you want to download them from, the complication of the process will be more or less. It is not the same to store GIFs that you have searched on Google on your Android or computer than to do it with those that you find on Twitter and other social networks, and we will check it below.

How to download GIFs from Google, Facebook and Twitter on your Android mobile

Google, Facebook and Twitter are digital services where you can easily find GIFs to expand your gallery, but how can you download them? We explain how to do it easily from your Android mobile or tablet.

How to find and download GIFs from Google

In Google it is extremely easy to find and download GIFs with your Android, which opens the doors to an infinite catalog of these animations. From the search engine itself you can find the GIFs and download them by following these steps:

Open Google Chrome and enter search terms related to the GIF you want to find.

Once the results are uploaded, click on the section Images.

After accessing Images, slide the toolbar to the left and select the GIF option so that the page only shows you this type of content.

Click on the GIF you want to download.

After opening the GIF page, press for a few seconds on it to display the options menu.

Choose Download image and the GIF will begin to download to your mobile.

Thanks to the GIF option that Google has in its image gallery, finding this type of images with the browser is much easier. In addition, as you have seen, you just have to click on it and select an option from the drop-down menu so that it is stored on your Android mobile or tablet. Simple and fast, you can’t ask Google for more.

How to download GIFs from Twitter

It is difficult to navigate the Twitter timeline without finding GIFs, those images that come so well to express emotions on the platform. In the case of Twitter, we propose two different methods to download the GIFs that you like the most.

On the one hand, you can enlist the help of multiple apps in the Play Store to download videos and GIFs from Twitter. For example, you can use Download Twitter Video or Download Twitter videos, although there are infinite options in the app store that you can try.

To download Twitter GIFs from your mobile, you just have to copy the link of the image in question and paste it in the application. Click on the download button that you will see in the interface of the app and the GIF will begin to download on the device. Most of this type of apps they have the same functioning, that is, copy the link from the GIF on Twitter and paste it to start the download process.

If you don’t want to use third-party apps to download GIFs from Twitter, you can invoke the bot that is in charge of giving you the download links from image. When you find a posted GIF that you like, mention @this_vid in the reply and it will quickly give you the link to download it. If the content doesn’t appear instantly, wait a few seconds and you will have it.

In our new update, we’re using a new system. 1. Mention me in a reply.

2. Check https://t.co/XinGk5SEJG for your download.

3. If your download isn’t there, refresh the page in 5 minutes, and it should show up. – DownloadThisVideo🤖 (@this_vid) November 19, 2018

How to download GIFs from Facebook

You will not find many problems when you want to download GIFs from Facebook for Android. After completing the process, we can assure you that you only need three steps to save on your phone the best animated images that are published on the social network. They are as follows:

Open Facebook.

Click on the link below the GIF to access it.

Once inside the website where the GIF is published, hold down the image for a few seconds and select the option Download image in the menu that is displayed.

There is no more, you just have to enter the GIF page to download it easily. Whenever you like a GIF published on Facebook and want to have it on your mobile, follow these simple steps to get it. Also, remember that you can also download videos from facebook on your Android.

How to download GIFs from Google, Facebook and Twitter on your computer

We went to the computer to explain how you can download GIFs from Google, Facebook and Twitter. The process in the world’s most popular search engine is very similar to that of Android, although the situation varies when it comes to desktop versions from social networks. Let’s see it!

How to download GIFs from Google

GIFs are very interesting elements to express with images those that you cannot explain with words. Therefore, it is good to have a complete gallery with GIFs according to each occasion. Google gives you access to that gallery, and we explain how can you get to it and download the best animations on your computer.

Open Google Chrome and enter related search terms with the GIF you want to download.

Choose Images.

Once inside Images, click on Tools> Type> GIF so that only these types of files come out.

Select the GIF you want to download and, within the preview that appears on the right, click above the image with the right button.

Choose Save Image As… in the menu that pops up and make sure that the image type is GIF. If you want, rename the file and click Save so that the GIF is successfully saved on your computer.

How to download GIFs from Twitter and Facebook

If you are one of those who regularly uses Twitter and Facebook from your computer and want to download the funniest GIFs from there, you should know that none of the platforms exist native functions that will facilitate the task. Therefore, external tools must be used to achieve this.

On the one hand, you can download GIFs from Twitter on your PC using the Download Twitter Video page, which works similar to the apps we mentioned to download GIFs from Twitter on Android. Copy the URL of the tweet that contains the GIF you want to download and paste it in the text field of the web. Click on Download MP4 or Download MP4 HD so that the animation is downloaded to your computer, mind, in MP4 format.

Unfortunately, it currently appears that there is no working tool that allows downloading GIFs from Facebook in the computer. If you find any image of these characteristics on the platform that you want to save, you can do it without problems from your Android mobile or tablet by following the steps that we explain a few paragraphs above.

