GeForce Experience is a powerful software developed by Nvidia. Ostensibly improved over the years, it has become a must have for users. It is a tool that we should not stop installing on our computers. Therefore, we are going to teach you how to download GeForce Experience on your PC, and some basic tricks that you should do with it.

As we said before, the first thing you should consider is that this is an ideal platform for computers with Nvidia graphics cards. The usual thing is to download it together with the drivers of some GPU with such architecture. Therefore, it would not be crazy if you already have it installed on your computer, even without knowing it. Anyway, if not, we are going to update you on some of its best features.

To give you an idea, this feature can be useful for example if we want to see a frame rate counter on screen, record our games, or download other important drivers.

How to download GeForce Experience?

If for some reason you have the Nvidia drivers installed, but the GeForce Experience is not, don’t worry. We can always download this program on our own without further delay.

All we have to do is enter the official website of the software, and proceed to download GeForce Experience. When the download is complete, as usual, we have to run the installer. During this process, we may need to create an account on Nvidia or add the data of ours.

Once you’re done with this step, you’ll see a dialog box appear inviting you to review the software. If this is your first time with GeForce Experience, we recommend that you spend some time to get to know it more in depth. If you are short of quiet time, you can do it later.

How to install graphics drivers?

While there are several ways to get the most out of GeForce Experience, one of the most interesting is to use it to install the latest versions of Nvidia’s graphics drivers.

We suggest you keep an eye on the arrival of these new versions of the company’s controllers, because each of them improves on the previous ones, not only in terms of gross power, but also from the general security of the system. Checking the expiration date of the drivers and looking for new ones is a chore that can get a bit heavy, but well worth it.

Even doing it through GeForce Experience is really easy. All you have to do is open the program and go to the Drivers section. There you have to click on Check for updates. And although the usual thing is that GeForce Experience does automatic searches, from time to time we advise you to launch them manually as well. This way you will avoid delays.

In the event that a graphics driver is out of date, a notification will appear on the screen, along with a striking Download button. Click on it, and always choose the Express Installation. This process will take a few minutes, but you will make sure you have the latest drivers.

How to optimize games with GeForce Experience?

Although downloading GeForce Experience would be justified only by its help in downloading drivers, we must not lose sight of the fact that it is also capable of developing other useful features. For example, you can give us a hand by optimizing games.

Thanks to this program, it is possible to optimize all our titles with just one click. That means that we are going to improve the image quality without wasting hours of our lives modifying all the parameters.

In fact, as soon as we start it, it is in charge of scanning all the installed games, and if there is any new one, it adds it to our Library. Something that, on the other hand, you can also do yourself if you want.

If the game you want to optimize is already in the GeForce Library, it will be very simple. You must move the mouse to it, select Details, and attend the list of its current settings and values. Some suggestions will also appear. But, for now, let’s put them aside.

What you necessarily have to do is click on the Optimize option. You will notice at that time that many of the indicated parameters are modified. That’s because the Nvidia software is looking for its best possible execution. Similarly, you can change something if you think it is wrong. The factors to take into account almost always are the resolution, the display mode, the performance, etc.

And how does GeForce Experience affect the games?

Once in the games, GeForce Experience can also be your best ally. If while playing the game you press the Alt + Z keys, you will see the keys of this service appear on the screen, with their functions.

For example, using Instant Replay, Nvidia ShadowPlay will be able to record the last minutes of the game. If you prefer, you can change the recording time, the video quality, the frame rate, etc. Pressing Alt + F10, it will be possible to store this recording on your computer.

If you intend to stream your games, downloading the GeForce Experience is also a simple way to do it. You can share them on networks like Facebook, Twitch or YouTube. To do this you must click on the Broadcast LIVE button and then work from Settings. Compared to OBS or XSplit, setup is not complicated at all. And then, you will transmit by pressing Alt + F8.

Finally, the Alt + F1 combination will be enough to take screenshots of the games. Here you can also customize some aspects if you wish.

Share it with your friends!