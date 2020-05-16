Ubisoft The tours of its last two installments are available for free, from Thursday May 14 to May 21. “data-reactid =” 12 “> The popular Assassin’s Creed game saga created by Ubisoft has tours completely free available of its last two deliveries, from Thursday, May 14 to next May 21.

Both titles manage to make a unique recreation of the entire geography of Greece and ancient Egypt, with all the historical places that were in them.

From now on you can access the free tours of all the environments in both games. Through the Discovery Tour platform you will have the possibility to obtain this benefit during the pandemic.

Discovery Tour of Assassin’s Creed has enabled these educational tours for download in which you can explore the various game scenarios, without the war mode.

However, you will not have access to the missions of the game nor will you encounter battles, since they have been created to walk through them while you explore.

For the company, the option is referred to as a" living museum ", since you can observe in detail all the scenarios present in the Greece and ancient Egypt versions of the games.

You have until May 21 to obtain a copy of the game maps. From the official company store you will be able to access them, having to fulfill only one requirement, having an active Ubisoft account.

Learn how to download Assassin’s Creed tours for free

Once you have an active account, you can download your free copy, which you will then install using the Uplay application. When you have tour activated, they work completely differently than the game.

This occurs because the programs work separately from the original games. On the other hand, the franchise returned to the market recently for the different platforms.

It was last year that Ubisoft announced the restart of the franchise and during this 2020 it released the title Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, a trip to ancient Greece, adding another game to the long list of versions that make up this saga.

