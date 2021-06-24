How to download and test Windows 11 before its release

Windows 11 comes with a redesigned graphical interface and includes new functions and applications. After more than six years of Windows 10, many are eager to try Microsoft’s new operating system. Some were encouraged to install the leaked build on June 25 and others decided to wait. For the enthusiasts who took the second option, there is good news. The initial version of the system will be available in the Windows Insider Program next week.

Windows Insider is designed exclusively for those who want to contribute to the development process. That is, they are the first to test the new systems and functions in exchange for opinions and comments. The truth is that anyone can join this program to test Windows 11. From a computer with Windows 1 you must enter Setting > Update and security, press Windows Insider Program in the left side menu and finally in Get builds or Start.

Next, a window will be displayed in which a Microsoft account must be selected. Then, follow the instructions in the wizard to receive the preview version of Windows 11 when it is available. Once the changes are saved, it is necessary to restart the computer and wait until next week, at which time the Redmond company will release the preview version of Windows 11.

An official way to test Windows 11 early

It should be noted that those who want to join the Windows Insider Program and try Windows 11 they should not do it on your host computer. It is recommended to use a secondary PC. Since these are unfinished software versions, problems and instability can occur. In itself, it is an official method to test Microsoft software and much more recommended than doing it by alternative means.

To take this step it is necessary to take into account the minimum requirements of Windows 11. Microsoft has raised them compared to Windows 10. The tool Microsoft PC Health Check analyzes computer hardware and allows to automatically check if it is supported or not. However, some PCs that do not meet all the hardware requirements will still be able to test the system, but not access the stable (final) version.

