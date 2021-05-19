It didn’t take Google long to release the first beta of Android 12 after presenting its novelties during the opening conference of Google I / O 2021. Yes, the testing phase starts today and you can now install it on a compatible smartphone. From previous generations of the operating system it is common that the beta is only available for a limited number of teams. With Android 12 it will not be the exception.

Evidently, the last generations of the Google Pixel family are eligible to receive the Android 12 beta. This includes the Pixel 3, Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and the respective variants of each. Another that stands out on the list is Xiaomi, whose compatible models are all those belonging to the Mi 11 family. Finally, Oneplus you also get on the train of the new operating system. Next the complete list:

Pixel 3, 3 XLPixel 3A, 3A XLPixel 4, 4 XLPixel 4A, 4A 5GPixel 5Asus Zenfone 8OnePlus 9, 9 ProOppo Find X3 Pro (model CPH2173) TCL 20 Pro 5GVivo iQOO 7Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11I, Mi 11X ProZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5GSharp (unspecified) Tecno (unspecified) Realme (unspecified)

How to download and install the Android 12 beta?

In the case of the Google Pixel, installing the beta is quite simple. You just have to go to the following link and log in with the same Google account associated with your device. If the equipment is eligible, at the bottom of the web you will see a button to enter the beta program after accepting the terms and conditions. Later, on your Pixel, go to Settings> System> Advanced> System Update and look for the update. Take into account that it is not always immediate and you may have to wait a few hours.

«Access your Google Account to see the list of your compatible devices. After you sign up and accept the Android Beta Program Terms of Service, you can start sharing your feedback on Android 12 directly from your device and in the Android Beta Program Reddit community. “

For the rest of the terminals, each manufacturer offers its own process and files through the following link. Google makes it clear that, as it is a beta, you might run into some bugs and performance issues. Take this into account before installing it, as it is a version that is still under development. You can check all the news of Android 12 in our publication.

