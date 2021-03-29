How to download and install iOS 14 on iPhone or iPad step by step

Before following the steps to to download and install iOS 14It is highly advisable to find out if our device is among the iPhone or iPads compatible with the new version.

According to the brand itself, iOS 14 is compatible with iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7 , iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone SE (1st generation) and the iPoud Touch (7th generation).

Regarding the compatible iPads, we can mention the following: iPad Pro 12.9 ”(fourth generation), iPad Pro 11” (second generation), iPad Pro 12.9 ”(third generation), iPad Pro 11” (first generation), iPad Pro 12.9 ”(Second and first generation), iPad Pro 10.5”, iPad Pro 9.7 ”, iPad (fifth, sixth and seventh generation), iPad Mini (fifth generation), iPad Mini 4, iPad Air (third generation) and iPad Air 2.