How to download an Instagram video in three different ways

Although Instagram started as a photography social network, video has become the most popular content. Either in the form of a video published on your profile, as a story or as Reels. It will not be for options to record a video and show it on Instagram. And if you find interesting content, surely you have wanted to download a video from Instagram occasionally.

For various reasons, the platform does not allow to download a video from Instagram uploaded by another user. You can download yours, with your own username. But if it is about obtaining other people’s videos, you will need to unofficial foreign aid. But this is not a problem, as the popularity of Instagram has proliferated solutions to make this possible.

Next we are going to review different options to download a video from Instagram. You can do it from a web page, from the video link on Instagram; employing mobile apps specific; or from the browser, with extensions and plugins that will help you achieve it.

Websites to download an Instagram video

Photo by Erik Lucatero on Unsplash Download from Instagram Difference between Reels, Stories and normal videos. Easy to use and compatible with iPhone, iPad and Android.SaveFrom It is used to download videos from many sources, including Instagram. Paste the link, click Download and you’re done.Instagram Video Downloader works on PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad and Android. Paste the link and it will download. It also works for Reels.

With mobile apps

In my opinion, using online applications is the most comfortable option. But you may prefer to install a specific application to download a video from Instagram. Especially if you do this regularly. You will save time.

Extensions to download one or more videos

If you tend to download video from Instagram on a regular basis, you may prefer to integrate a dedicated tool into your web browser. So that, if you open Instagram in your browser, you can download the video with a mouse click.

Video Downloader for Instagram it is compatible with Google Chrome, Brave, Opera or Microsoft Edge. Just add a button to Instagram. It works with videos and stories and offers various save formats.

Instagram Downloader is another handy plugin for Google Chrome and derivatives. Compatible with video, stories, IGTV, etc.

Instagram Video Download it is a simple extension for Mozilla Firefox. Add a link and button to download video on Instagram.

Choose the option you choose, in a few seconds You will be able to save Instagram videos on your computer or mobile screens to edit or share them with whoever you want. Easy, fast and free.

