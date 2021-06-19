How to Download Amazon Prime Video Content for Offline Viewing

Have you run out of WiFi? Do not worry! These are the ways to download movies and series from Amazon Prime Video so that you can enjoy your favorite streaming service from anywhere.

Amazon Prime Video has become one of the platforms for most popular movies and series currently. This service Amazon monthly or yearly subscription, offers a very complete content catalog and varied that does not leave any of its users indifferent.

However, it has very cool features that offer a high level user experience, such as the possibility of play content in high definition, have several profiles in the same account and enjoy the content on several devices simultaneously and be able to view movies and series offline.

Precisely, we want to talk to you about this last function today, because if you did not know or are still not completely clear about how it works, we will tell you how to download content from Amazon Prime Video quickly and easily so you can watch it offline on any of your devices.

What is Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video consists of a platform of streaming content similar to Netflix, Disney +, HBO GO, which offers hundreds of movies, series and documentaries from the best known producers, as well as exclusive content from Amazon Originals.

This service is included when you subscribe to the annual plan on Amazon Prime membership, the fast and free shipping service from the e-commerce giant.

Like other similar platforms, it is compatible with different devices and operating systems, so you can enjoy your favorite content wherever and whenever you want, from any mobile, tablet, computer, smart TV or multimedia player.

Amazon Prime Video Highlights

Like any platform, it has cool features and functions that improve the quality and experience of the users. Therefore, we present some:

Excellent video quality, allowing content to be played in up to UHD 4K + HDR. Supports playback on up to 3 devices simultaneously. Compatibility with multiple devices and operating systems. Subscription price is quite economical compared to other alternatives. Offers a trial period of 30 days totally free.

What content can I download from Amazon Prime Video?

Now surely you wonder, can I download content from Amazon Prime Video to view it offline? The answer is yes, and as we mentioned, Amazon Prime Video count with one quite large catalog and varied that fortunately, you can download to view offline.

Of course, like everything, there is a download limit. Although the platform offers the possibility of save content for offline playback, does not mean that you can download the entire catalog the first time.

Even so, the limit is quite wide, since it supports downloading between 15 and 25 titles between series and movies without problems and a maximum of 30 per month. So if you are thinking of traveling, you will have entertainment to spare.

In addition, another aspect to take into account is the storage size that occupies the content, so if you plan to download it to your mobile or tablet, consider having a good capacity external memory, since usually a 60 minute chapter has an approximate size of:

0.14 GB in Economic quality.0.27 GB of good.0.77 BG in Best quality.1.82 GB in Optimal quality.

Note: Remember that these values ​​is 1 average of a 60 minute movie. The values ​​can go up or down according to the duration of the content and the resolution you want to download.

How to download movies and series on Amazon Prime Video

From the application of Amazon Prime Video, it is very easy to choose the content you want to download to enjoy it offline. In order to download a movie, simply search for the title you want within the search engine and press the option “Download”, choose the quality and voila.

Now, in the case of series, you will have the possibility of download in two ways: by season or by chapter. It will already depend on how long the marathon you want to enjoy is. To download a series, you will need to:

Use the search engine to find the series you want to download.Once you have your choice, click on it and you will notice the option in a button to “Download season”. Select this option if you want to download all the chapters. If instead you want only a specific chapter, slide the screen a little and choose the ones you want by clicking on the icon next to the name or number of the episode. Now, choose the quality in which you want to be downloaded, being economic, better, good and optimalConfirm by selecting “Start download”, wait for it to complete and you’re done. You will now have your episode available to watch offline.

Keep in mind that if you have one SD card on your mobile device, the application will allow you to choose where do you want to save the content, being able to exchange between the internal memory and SD at the time of starting the download.

How to watch downloaded content on Amazon Prime Video

After download Amazon Prime Video content for offline viewingYou will obviously want to enjoy it. For it:

Launch the application of Amazon Prime Video on your mobile or tablet Go to the section “Downloads” located in the bottom menu of your screen, then you will see all the content you have downloaded.

If it is a series, click on it to choose a specific chapter. And for a movie, just select the cover and it will start playing.

How much is Amazon Prime Video worth?

Note that Amazon Prime Video is part of subscription package of Amazon Prime service. Even so, if you do not have this subscription and want to purchase it independently, it has a value of 4.99 euros / month or if you prefer, they would be 36 euros / year. Not bad, right?

As you will see, this is the easy way to download the best streaming content from Amazon Prime Video To see it offline, it is also a good option to evaluate against other platforms. Now, tell us your opinion about this service.

