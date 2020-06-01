Using Word to send images or photographs is not the most common or the most logical but you may have received a Word document from a colleague or friend or relative and you need the images in it. If it is too long or has many pages, download the photographs one by one it will not be easy or comfortable but you can do it much easier, saving time and work. In addition, you may have noticed that right-clicking will not allow you to “save image” as it does in other options or programs. But you won’t have to take screenshots or download them one by one, there is another method.

There are many applications that promise to do or carry out “extra” functions in Word, but you really don’t need anything else to download all the images, just follow a few simple steps that will make it comfortable, fast, easy …

Download photos

The first thing we recommend you do is make a copy of the file that you have received or that you are going to manipulate. Thus, if you do something wrong or have a problem nothing will happen and you will have a copy that you can use in case of emergency and you can go to the classic system and download them one by one. Once the copy is done, follow these steps:

Go to your Word file that you are going to manipulate and open it in the office suite

Once it’s open, go to the Save as option

Click on the Browse button … to choose the document location

Choose the folder you want on your computer or external disk

Now, open the window of available formats to save

Click on the option “Web page”, as you can see in the attached image

All images will automatically be saved

In older versions of Word you may not find the option as in the attached image and you will not see “Save as web page” but you must first click on “Other formats” and then choose the web option.

By choosing this format, a folder will be created in the selected location. It is important that you select “Website” and not “Single File Website” so there are no errors to download all the images in a document. When you have saved following the previous steps, you will see that a folder has been created. A folder will automatically be created with all the images in the document.

You will have that folder with all the images downloaded and you can use it for whatever you want. It’s easy, fast and you can delete the ones you are not going to use and keep the ones that do. It will only take a few minutes and you won’t have to install anything else.

Other options

Beyond the previous method, there are programs or websites that they offer you exactly the same. It can be useful if you do not find the option “Save as web page” in your Word menu or simply if you prefer to bet on these methods. The problem or inconvenience is that in these cases you will have to share your file And it could be a problem if it is private or has confidential information.

Online-convert is another of the best options to convert directly. You do not need to convert the file to PDF to convert all the images to JPG. You simply have to upload the Word file to the web and download all the photos in the output format. The only drawback is that we do not recommend uploading confidential or private files and that you bet on the previous method. But if you don’t have Word and you have received a file in that format, you can go to this web page.

PDF to JPG

There are also options where you just have to save the file as a PDF and you will automatically find many websites or online PDF editors that extract the images for you without taking a screenshot.

IlovePDF, for example, allows you this file. Once you are on the web you will see that there are several options for files such as combining, separating, compressing, converting to Word … and one of the functions that allows is to extract images from a PDF and receive them in PDF and download them to your computer. You only have to upload or drag it to the web and automatically will convert pages to JPG images that you can edit, cut, share …