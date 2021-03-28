How to download a voice message from the PC in WhatsApp?

How to download a voice message on WhatsApp from the PC? | Unsplash

The messaging app Quick WhatsApp allows you to save the audios to listen to them later or forward them and the truth is that each of its steps is extremely simple, so read on to know how to do it.

Surely you did not know that WhatsApp not only lets us send text messages, send photos or make video calls and it is one of the most complete communication applications on Google Play and App Store.

On this occasion we will let you know how to send voice messages and how save them in case you want to listen to them later or forward them.

It is worth mentioning that if you are a user of WhatsApp Web, the computer version of the application, to send a voice message you must have a microphone configured on your Pc and click the button at the bottom right of the conversation.

Remember to stop the recording and listen to it before sending it and on the other hand, say what you want and save it and then forward it, you just have to right click on the voice message and a menu will be displayed.

The third option (Download) is the one that allows you to save any voice message and an audio file will be saved on your computer or your mobile device if this is the case and you can even modify it if you have a multimedia editor.

In case you want to do this in one of the Android operating system, you must press and hold the message until it is selected with a vertical blue indicator.

Later you must press the share button in the upper right and there you must select the option to save to device and voila, a copy should already be saved in the internal memory.

As you can see, WhatsApp has always been among the most downloaded applications from the application stores.

The messages we receive from our contacts can be read from anywhere in the world and at any time, however, if we are in a meeting and we do not want notifications or alerts to bother us, then you should use this trick.

Well, something that not many know is that you can “turn off” WhatsApp for a while or as long as you want, that’s right, as you read it, and it works 100%.

If you are in a room with someone, there is a function that few have explored to be able to stop the arrival of messages on your cell phone so that no one bothers you.

It should be mentioned that it is not necessary to download third-party applications, much less should you disconnect from the internet or turn off the data, on the contrary, this will not paralyze the arrival of alerts from other applications.

Similarly, the method does not have to do with the uninstallation of WhatsApp and you just have to follow the steps to “turn off” the fast messaging application.

This trick works only in terminals Android, since on iPhone it is a bit impossible to perform these types of steps because WhatsApp is much more encrypted:

First you must enter the Settings of your mobile device. Later you have to go to the Applications section. There you should look for the WhatsApp application. On that side there will be a button that says “Force close”. Press it and WhatsApp will automatically disconnect or turn off.

That means that when you reconnect to WhatsApp or open it to check if someone has written to you, it will be enabled again and all pending notifications will begin to arrive.

In the same way, there are also steps to be able to clear the cache of the fast messaging application and in fact many times you will have to resort to this option to be able to solve certain errors within the messaging application.