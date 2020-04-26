Among the initiatives that all operators have launched to make the confinement situation more bearable, the vast majority have opted to extend the data bonuses completely free of charge. Faced with such a barrage of gigabytes, many are the users who are asking their telecommunications companies for the possibility of donate non-consuming mobile data other people who do need them.

Pepephone has already confirmed that it is considering including that option, but do you know that Orange and Lowi already offer it to their clients for a long time? Below, we explain how it works in each of them and the conditions and limits they have established.

Orange: in the customer area or in the ‘My Orange’ app

The Orange ‘Gigas Solidarios’ program was launched in October 2017 with the aim of helping 1,000 families, a challenge that was met two years later, in October 2019. The process is very simple: the Orange client accumulates the megabytes of your unused rate every month and donates them completely free of charge. Those megabytes are automatically added to the rest of the megabytes accumulated by all customers and Orange turns them into aid for vulnerable families.

Due to the current situation, the operator has decided to launch an extraordinary phase of the program increasing its coverage to provide connectivity to a total of more than 1,500 families. How? Delivering them a router, a 4G line with 110 GB of connection per month and a tablet. In addition, it has extended until December 31 the deadline for families who were already enjoying it for free to continue doing so.

Orange explains that the application process and selection of beneficiary families has been carried out by the collaborating NGOs, “prioritizing based on criteria of social urgency and special vulnerabilityThey are also in charge of monitoring the progress of the initiative through its day centers spread across several Spanish provinces.

Participate in this program it has no cost for the client: only gigs that have not been used will be donated and would be lost once the gigs are recharged in the following month. There are two methods for operator users to activate their Gigas Solidarios (or keep them activated if they already have them):

From the app ‘My Orange‘: enter the’ Consumption ‘section.

From the customer area from the operator’s website: you must access the ‘List of calls and consumption’ within the ‘My line’ tab.

Lowi: on Telegram and from the app

Lowi’s ‘Gigas Solidarios’ initiative was also born a long time ago, but unlike Orange’s, its objective is that you, as a Lowi customer, can donate your gigabytes to other operator clients who need them. To do this, you have to follow the following steps:

First, enter the #GigasSolidariosLowi group of the Telegram messaging application, created to connect Lowi users who want to donate their gigabytes with clients they need.

Once you have found the person that complements your need, either share or receive gigabytes, you can go to talk in a private conversation and start sharing.

If you are the donor, access ‘My Lowi’ (from the web or the app) with your username and password, and press the option ‘Share your megas’ from the menu.

Choose how many gigs do you want to share using the (+) and (-) buttons (there is a maximum of 5 GB per shipment) and press the ‘Continue’ button.

Write the recipient’s phone number to whom you want to give your gigabytes (you can only share them with other Lowi lines). To confirm the process, you will have to write the number twice, press ‘Share’ and that’s it.

The operator assures that, due to the special situation we are going through, more than 1,000 members have joined the Telegram group; also, more than 50,000 customers have used the ‘Share gigabytes’ tool‘during the month of March and what we have taken in April. In fact, according to Lowi data, its customers have shared 98% more gigs during this period than in March and April 2019.

