Everything seems clear that this Wednesday in the UEFA Executive Committee it is confirmed that Lisbon and a city in Germany will host the two finals of continental club competitions, the Champions League and the Europa League. And all under this system of format to eight so that it can be held as soon as possible and all in the same city.

06/16/2020

On at 10:09

CEST

The only big question if it takes place in Lisbon is how to carry out the VAR in each and every one of the matches that must be played. Until now, and as we have been told in the SPORT newspaper, UEFA has been doing it in mobile units located outside the stadium. From there, both the VAR, AVAR and the video operator operate in connection with the stadium.

The question now at UEFA lies even if It could be done from the VOR room where the league competition in Portugal is centralized every day. It is a structure very similar to that existing in the VOR of the Ciudad del Fútbol de las Rozas.

Mediapro, responsible for the VOR in Portugal

It turns out that it is the Spanish audiovisual company Mediapro the person in charge of this technology in the Portuguese country. While Haweye is the technology operator responsible for all competitions organized by UEFA: Champions League, Europa League, Nations League or the European Championship.

Here are two questions to solve. The first one is if technically these facilities could be used as they are two different technical systems. And the second, and not least, whether Mediapro would hand over the facilities to UEFA so that they can make use of them during this final phase of the Champions League. There is even a last scenario that would happen because UEFA decided to install a VOR in these next two months in order to develop and centralize all the matches.

If none of these last variables occurs, it could always be done with the system used so far from mobile units outside the stadiums. More when by that date there will no longer be any limitation on travel throughout Europe. Next July 1 is when Portugal is scheduled to open all its borders.

In Germany if they would have a centralized VOR for the Europa League

This dilemma does not exist in the event that Germany is the country chosen for the celebration of the same format of the Europa League. In this case the Bundesliga, as also happens with Spain, operates with Hawkeye for its VAR technology. In such a way that, provided there is agreement between the German competition and UEFA, all matches could be centralized from this VOR. Not surprisingly, Bundesliga was one of the pioneers when it came to using this technology in the 2015-2016 season.