How to do the Oatmeal Diet to lose weight in a week

With the oat diet You can have interesting results in favor of weight loss in a short period of time. Specifically, If you consume oatmeal for a period of 5 days, it is quite likely that you will perceive a decrease in your body weight

Here is an example of a 5-day Oatmeal diet. Before you proceed with the diet, we recommend that you consult in advance with a nutritional specialist who will advise you properly so that you do not take risks.

Day 1

Breakfast: 3 tablespoons of oatmeal with milk and 4 strawberries

Midmorning: 1 piece of fruit and / or a cup of coffee

Lunch: 3 spoons of oatmeal with milk or water; mixed salad of tomato, broccoli, asparagus, olive oil and a little salt; 1 apple with two tablespoons of fresh cheese.

Dinner: 3 spoons of oatmeal with milk or water; 2 carrots peeled and dressed with olive oil; 1 apple baked with cinnamon and 2 tablespoons of fresh cheese.

Oatmeal with strawberries is a breakfast that is repeated several times on this diet. Photo: Shutterstock

Day 2

Breakfast: 3 tablespoons of oatmeal with milk; 1 banana or apple, 1 cup of coffee or tea without sugar.

Midmorning: 6 strawberries or 1 cup vegetable broth

Lunch: 3 tablespoons of oatmeal with milk or water; tomato salad, broccoli, lettuce, olive oil and a pinch of salt; 1 roasted apple with a tablespoon of yogurt.

Dinner: 3 tablespoons of oatmeal with water or milk; asparagus salad, olive oil and a pinch of salt; 1 apple in compote with 2 tablespoons of fresh cheese; 1 yogurt

Day 3

Breakfast: 3 tablespoons with oatmeal with skim milk, 6 strawberries.

Midmorning: 1 cup of coffee without sugar.

Lunch: 3 tablespoons of oatmeal with water or milk; salad with tomato, lettuce and asparagus.

Dinner: 3 tablespoons of oatmeal with water or milk; spinach salad; 1 apple with 2 tablespoons of cheese.

Day 4

Breakfast: 3 tablespoons of oatmeal with skim milk; fruit salad with 6 strawberries and 1 banana.

Midmorning: 6 strawberries and 1 cup of vegetable broth.

Lunch: 3 tablespoons of oatmeal with water or milk; vegetable salad with green beans and onion; 1 apple and 12 hazelnuts.

Dinner: 3 tablespoons of oatmeal with milk or water; salad of a cup of green peas and spinach.

Day 5