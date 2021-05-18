How to do sit-ups while standing

Standing abs are physical exercises that allow you to work your abdominal muscles without resorting to regular abs.. For beginners, they are more accessible exercises than regular sit-ups, and they generate similar benefits such as burning fat and toning the abdomen.

The idea behind standing abs is that you can work your abs through specific movements throughout your routine, which will be a little longer than normal. However, this will bring you health and muscle benefits.

3 ways to do sit-ups while standing

Standing crunches can be part of a physical routine that incorporates other exercises, or you can do an entire routine based solely on standing crunches.

In any case, here are three ways to do sit-ups while standing that have proven to be effective.

Exercise 1

We start with the straight position, shoulders back and with a contracted abdomen and glutes. Bend your arm at a ninety-degree angle and bring your elbow toward your abdomen, complementing with a leg and arm flexion.

Firmly, you must perform 20 repetitions for each arm to later do a similar movement, but including the arm and leg so that you can bend your waist.

Standing abs can be included in any exercise routine. Photo: Shutterstock

Exercise 2

Raise your leg completely straight at a 90 degree angle. At the same time, touch the ball of your foot with your arm and repeat this movement about 20 times.

Remember that you must keep your back and abdomen firm to perceive completely effective results.

Exercise 3

This standing abdominal exercise combines with arm movements that should touch the heels of your feet.

Do a side lunge, bend your leg to the side, and when you sit up, bend your leg with your foot back and touch the tip of your heel. You should repeat this exercise about 20 times.

Benefits of standing abs

Standing abs are incredibly functional exercises, you can do them anywhere in your house without needing any extra element other than your own discipline and resistance.

These exercises are also fun while you do them with your favorite music, which makes them more bearable while you do different movements to tone the abdomen.

This exercise is not as demanding as a high intensity routine. On the one hand, this is perfect for people who cannot perform with these exercises, but it is also negative if what you are looking for is a demanding experience that puts you to the test.

These exercises have a very low risk of injury, so they are quite safe if the proper guidelines are followed.

By integrating the standing abdominals into your physical routine, you will also be integrating the effects of this exercise on your body, specifically on your abdominal muscles. This will be to your liking if you want flat and defined abs.

You may also like:

What physical exercises can I do while I am recovering from Covid-19?

How To Avoid Common Injuries When Exercising From Home