how to do it with your Android mobile

You can record the audio of the phone calls you make with your mobile, regardless of the brand or model.

The process for record phone calls It has become more complicated over the years, due to the regulations of some countries. But in 2021 it is still possible record calls with your mobile easily if you use the right tools.

If you use Android, you can use different applications aimed at record call audio, whatever the brand and model of mobile you use.

Apps to record calls on Android

One of the most effective and easy ways to record the audio of calls with your mobile is using apps. And is that not all manufacturers include in their phones the option to record calls natively, mainly due to the laws of some countries that prohibit doing so, and the restrictions imposed by Google in this regard.

Between the best apps to record calls on Android, we can find several different ones.

ACR Call Recorder (Another Call Recorder)

It is probably the most famous application among all those in its category. With more than 10 million installations since its launch, ACR Call Recorder It is one of the most used tools when recording calls, due to its reliability and ease of use.

It uses an advanced recording method, through which it is possible to start recording from the moment the call starts, and then save the audio file to phone storage, or to a cloud drive such as Google Drive.

In addition, it includes a search to easily find recordings, recycle bin from which you can recover deleted recordings, or even choose audio format that you want to use for the call.

It is worth noting that due to restrictions imposed by Google on the operating system, ACR Call Recorder may not function properly on some smartphones.

It is worth noting that ACR has a “vitaminized” version with the surname “UnChained”, which uses Android accessibility permissions to expand compatibility with a larger number of Android devices and versions. Thanks to her, it is possible record calls on Android 10 and Android 11. However, it is necessary download the APK of ACR Unchained, since this version is not available on Google Play.

Cube ACR

Another good app for record calls for free on Android is Cube ACR. It gives the possibility to record phone calls and VoIP, and it is also compatible with the vast majority of Android versions.

Cube ACR not only allows record phone calls. It also supports calls from third-party apps, such as Signal, Skype, Telegram, Slack, Facebook or WeChat. And yes, it is also possible to use it to record WhatsApp voice calls.

Using Cube ACR is very easy. In order to record phone calls, you just have to follow these steps:

Download and install Cube ACR on your mobile and accept the permissions it requests. Activate the option to automatically record calls from the side options menu. Make a call or wait for one to be made. The call will begin recording, and you will see a floating toolbar from which to control the recording.

Call recorder

We conclude with another very famous tool to capture the sound of calls from the mobile, with more than 100 million installations since its launch. It is “” Call recorder “, a free app for Android which enables record any call and choose where it should be saved.

One of its most interesting functions is the integration with Google Drive, which allows you to store the audio files obtained in Cloud, to access them from anywhere.

How to record calls on Android without using apps

Everything seems to indicate that Google is working on including a method to record calls natively in Android. However, this feature is still on the horizon and we don’t know when it will arrive.

Meanwhile, in case you don’t want to resort to applications to record calls, you can always use universal methods offered by some brands.

Unfortunately, there is no list of brands offering call recording function, since this option varies between each country. In the mobiles sold in Europe With recent versions of Android, this function is not included in almost any mobile.

Therefore, in case your mobile does not allow you to record calls natively, you only have the option to resort to one of the aforementioned apps, or to a somewhat less elegant but also effective solution, which consists of use two mobiles and follow these steps:

On the mobile from which you are going to make the call, activate the “Speaker” mode at the beginning so that the sound is emitted through the phone’s speakers, and not through the earpiece. Open the voice recorder app on the second mobile, Place it near the speaker of the mobile from where the call is made, and start recording.When you have finished the call, stop the recording of the second mobile.Install Google Caller ID to see who is calling you

In which countries is it illegal to record calls?

If fewer and fewer mobiles include the possibility of record calls natively, it is undoubtedly due to the fact that more and more countries impose restrictions in this sense, they make it illegal to record calls.

In Spain, recording calls is legal according to the ruling of November 29, 1984 (STC11 / 1984) of the Constitutional Court, as long as the person who is recording participates in said call.

Also, although it is always advisable to avoid broadcasting a recording of a call in which you have participated, doing so is also not considered a crime, as long as there is no private content that could affect the privacy of the other participant.

In the case of the rest of the regions, below we leave the list of countries where it is illegal to record phone calls without the other participant knowing:

AustraliaGermanyNew ZealandSwedenIndiaUnited States (select states only)

