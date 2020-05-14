Intermittent fasting is one of the most popular weight loss trends, although it is actually an ancient health secret. Exceptional benefits to lose weight and fight numerous diseases are attributed to him, he knows how to do it without risks

Without fear of being wrong I could say that intermittent fasting is one of the health trends the most talked about lately, in fact during 2019 It was the most searched Google diet and one of the most popular terms globally. However it is normal that we have few information when it comes to making a safe and risk-free fasting. To start it is important to understand what it is about the famous “fasting” or “intermittent fasting” is a dietary strategy than is based on cycles, these are divided into periods of the day when you eat and others in which he fasts.

Fasting is nothing new It’s about a ancient health secret what has been done throughout the history of mankind, however with the passing of the years and new trends Little by little, its enormous benefits were forgotten. Later since 2010 started having popularity to the degree that internet searches on the subject they rose significantly. When the fast is done correctly has powerful health benefits, as not only promotes weight loss, is popular for correct type 2 diabetes, combat obesity, improves the cardiovascular function, cleans organs like liver and kidneys and it is a great way to purify the body; it is also a good plan to continue to save time and money. Specialists point out that the first point to achieve success and above all to do a safe intermittent fast is to do it under the supervision and control a dietitian-nutritionist.

There are several types of fasting, although the most popular is the 16: 8 method or LeanGains consisting of eat nothing for 16 hours and eat food within 8 hours; it is said to be the most effective technique when we talk about results. The schedules can be adjusted to the lifestyle of each person, among the most popular is to stop eating from 18:00 hrs until 10:00 am the next day or 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Interesting facts about fasting:

Actually fasting did not arise to lose weight, the ancient Greeks did it for many years with the aim of improve cognitive abilities and in fact initially that was his main objective enhance mental performance, learning, memory and concentration; weight loss was considered a side effect.

Unconsciously we all fast during the nighte, in fact it is called “night fast” since after 10 or 12 hours without eating we broke it with him breakfast (As the name implies).

Fasting is also used as a powerful technique to compensate for excesses produced during a certain time, however as more practice we have the more we get familiar with the process and we learn to listen to our body; it is because of that the principle of making 5 meals a day will depend a lot on each individual and the reality is that on many occasions It is not you need to eat at that rate.

The most important is take maximum care of the food we eat when we break the fast, it is important to base ourselves on a balanced and varied diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds and protein. Always trying to omit the consumption of processed foods, fast foods and added sugars.

Tipa to fast safely and take care of your health:

It starts little by little, begins with short fasting periods and gradually increase the hours. This step is important for the body to adapt with respect to this new practice.

Keep track of food and its quality that you consume in the allowed period of time, it is very important that they are nutritious and opt mostly for those of plant origin.

Take care of muscle mass, it is important for a healthy functioning of the organism. It is because of that you should avoid all kinds of long fasts, beyond 24 hours do not provide improvements.

Try to stay well hydrated, Increasing the consumption of liquids and natural infusions is important for increase cleansing benefits, eliminate fluid retention and stimulate positively the functioning of the organism.

Do daily physical activity and try to sleep welln, it is important to increase results.

