How to do a clean boot in Windows 10 to detect problems with some program | Technology

If any of the programs installed on your PC are giving you problems, take note of how to perform a clean boot in Windows 10 step by step to fix possible errors.

Considering the large number of programs that we install on our computer, it is not surprising that complications occur from time to time. Sometimes, some of the applications that we install may conflict with drivers, services or other programs that we already have on our PC. When this happens, carrying out a clean boot can help us identify what the problem is so we can fix it.

But what is a clean boot in Windows 10? It’s about starting the operating system with a minimal set of drivers and programs, similar to starting Windows in safe mode, but giving you more control over what services and applications are running at startup to help you isolate the cause of the problem.

To perform a clean boot in Windows 10, follow these steps:

Type System Settings in Windows Finder and click the Open option. Then select Selective startup on the General tab and uncheck the Load startup items check box.

Next, head over to the Services tab, check the Hide all Microsoft services box, and then click on the Disable all button. Click on the Windows Start tab and click the Open Task Manager link. In the Home tab of the Administrator, uncheck all programs that are enabled selecting them and clicking the Disable button. When you’re done, close the Task Manager and hit the OK button in the System Settings window. Restart your PC by clicking the Restart button from the message that appears on your screen.

When your computer starts up again, it will do so by means of a clean boot, which will allow you to identify the software conflicts that are causing problems on your PC.

Windows 10 has many good things, but also a few that drive us crazy. We teach you how to deactivate them once and for all.

For example, if you couldn’t install, uninstall, or start a program, try doing it now to see if there are any issues. If it works, follow these steps to find out which application or service it is conflicting with:

Open the System Settings again, go to the Services tab and enable one by one the services that you had initially activated. Each time you do it, click on Accept and restart the PC from the message button that appears on your screen. After each reboot, redo the operation that caused the problem. When it occurs, you will know that the last service you activated was the one that was causing the conflict. To return to normal startup, click on the General tab in System Settings and select the Normal startup option.