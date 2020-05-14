When we do certain types of training sessions with our Apple Watch, it is possible that we want to divide them into segments. These segments help us to have a clearer vision of the different parts of our training.

Segments or how to divide training sessions

Keep in mind that segmenting has no effect on the total values ​​of the training itself, it is simply a way for us to we order or mark the different parts of the session. We can create as many segments as we want, the steps are as follows:

We open the Training app on our Apple Watch.

We play a training session to start it.

We mark the different segments with a double tap on the screen.

In doing so, we will see how the Apple Watch shows us, for a couple of seconds, the segment information we just marked, immediately continues showing the total values ​​of the training and continues counting. When we have finished the training session we simply end it as we would normally do, immediately afterwards we can consult the information, we will do it like this:

We open the Activity app on our iPhone.

We enter the Training tab.

We touch the little arrow to the right of Segments.

Depending on the type of training we are doing, we will see one or the other information for each segment. In general, we will see the time we have dedicated to it, the distance traveled and the calories active inverted.

In several cases, marking the segments of a training session can be very useful to help us better understand the performance we have had and where or when to improve. Fortunately, Apple Watch offers us the easiest way to do it.

Share



How to divide an Apple Watch workout into segments