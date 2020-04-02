Although many people have the possibility of being able to work remotely during this health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, there are others that its functions do not allow, and its routine includes spending a lot of time behind the wheel: Like the freight forwarders or the services taxi, either conventional or digital applications.

Even anyone who needs to use their car to make emergency trips or satisfy their basic needs.

And is that according to experts, contagion by contact with surfaces is possible, although it is very unlikely that it can happen. For example, in the crystal the virus remains up to four days, while in plastic and steel surfaces up to three.

Therefore, it is advisable to always keep the vehicle clean, from those elements with which there is the most contact to the body. Here are some tips to avoid COVID-19 infection risks:

One more suggestion is that as long as the contingency prevails, it is best that the occupancy of the vehicles limited to one person, and in case of being used by two passengers, the other person must travel in the rear.

Until the last cut, Mexico has registered 1,378 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country and 37 deaths, to which were added eight deaths in the last 24 hours, reported the health sector authorities.

Mexico City shows accelerated growth with 62 new cases in one day, 296 cases registered as positive, 591 suspects and eight deaths so far.

The second entity with high figures is the State of Mexico with 157 patients, 340 suspects and one death. Then there are states with lower index, Jalisco with 99, Puebla with 97, New Lion with 78, Coahuila with 57 and Yucatan with 52.

In the country, 42% of confirmed cases are women and 58% are men. Among the fatal victims of the condition, 86% are male and 14% are female.