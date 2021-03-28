How to discover an intruder on my Wi-Fi network and what to do

I also I thought it was impossible, given that I lived in a quiet and totally normal neighborhood, until I discovered that I had an intruder on my Wi-Fi network. I didn’t realize it instantly, although the truth is that I received pretty clear signals that something was wrong with my Internet connection.

In this article I want share with you my experience so that you are clear that it is not crazy to wonder if I have an intruder in my Wi-Fi network, even if you live in the quietest part of the world, and that luckily it is not a difficult problem to solve, as long as we know how to do it.

What happened to me was a fairly common case. I did not change the default password that the router had associated with my Wi-Fi connection, and when I wanted to realize a neighbor had sneaked into my network. Before discovering the cake, I began to notice a very high latency that prevented me from enjoying my favorite games. This intruder ruined a lot of my leisure time, in fact at that time I played a lot of League of Legends, and you can imagine what it was like to go from 40 ms latency to 600 ms.

The problem is that I didn’t always come across that situation. When the neighbor was not at home stealing my Internet connection, I did not notice anythingEverything was normal, but when I was at home the chaos started. This prevented me from realizing beforehand that I had an intruder, and made me think, at first, that it was a problem with my ISP (Internet Service Provider.

How to find out if I have an intruder on my Wi-Fi network, and how to get rid of it

It is very simple. If you have suspicions, you just have to enter the interface of your router and look at the history of devices that have connected. If you see one that does not suit you, it will be very clear, you have an intruder, and you must get rid of him. To enter the interface of your router, go to the address bar of the Internet browser, enter “192.168.0.1” without quotes and enter with your access data.

In case you are not completely clear about it, but you have been noticing for a while that your Internet connection is not working well despite your ISP telling you otherwise, the ideal is that you put into practice the steps that we are going to take next to get rid of any possible intruder you have on your Wi-Fi network. These are the steps you must follow:

Enter the interface of your router and change the password of your Wi-Fi connection. It is important that you keep in mind that, if you work in dual band, you will have to change both passwords. It is also recommended that you change the network names.

With those three steps you should not have problems again, as long as you use a minimally secure password. If, despite everything, you have a problem again, repeat the three steps and add an additional one: hide network name. In this way, any intruder who wants to access your Wi-Fi must know the exact name of the network, and also the password.

