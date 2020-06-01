Link our account Twitch with that of Amazon Prime It can give us a handful of advantages. For example, some free gifts and benefits, which we couldn’t otherwise access, of course. However, if you have made the wrong Prime account, or if you no longer want the two services to remain in sync, we are going to teach you how to disconnect your Twitch account from the Amazon platform.

That if you think you will lose the free channel subscriptions and those facilities.

Otherwise, it is a simple tutorial, which you can also redo or undo when you want.

Disconnect Twitch account from Prime

Login to your Twitch accountClick on your username, located on the top right of the siteSelect Settings from the drop-down menuA new page will be loadedInside this you can enter ConnectionsYou will see a list of all accounts connected to your Twitch profileAllí you must search the Amazon one, and click on Disconnect

At that precise moment, a message will appear asking if you are sure to disconnect your Amazon Prime Twitch account. If indeed it is so, you have to press Yes, disconnect.

Then you will receive a notification confirming the action in your Amazon account. And nothing more.

How to verify that the disconnection has been successful?

If you have doubts about being able to disconnect your Twitch account correctly, there is a way to confirm it. What you have to do is follow these steps:

Log in to your Twitch accountGo to the My Account tab, which is part of the drop-down menuFind the “Content and Digital Devices” panel Inside it, select “Twitch Settings” You will be sent to a new page, which shows the accounts of Twitch linked with Amazon Prime

How to reconnect or do it the first time?

If you are an Amazon Prime member:

Login to your Twitch accountClick on your username, located at the top right of the siteSelect Settings from the drop-down menuA new page will be loadedInside this you can enter ConnectionsLog in with your Amazon accountThen add your Twitch data and give it to confirm

If you are not an Amazon Prime member:

Log into your Twitch account, click your username, located at the top right of the site, select Settings from the drop-down menu, a new page will load, you can log in to Connections, click Start my free trial period, then add your login details. Twitch and hit Confirm

If you have not done this procedure before, you will enjoy all the benefits that we mentioned before. These include using Amazon Prime and, with it, Twitch Prime. But don’t forget that once the trial month is over, Amazon Prime charges will start to add to your card.

