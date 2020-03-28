Your Google account is your access key to the company’s services and platforms, but it is also a key that opens the drawer for many of your personal data. Therefore, you must follow all the steps to improve your account through Google’s settings and protect it from possible threats. That risk does not only come from hackers who take your password, it can also come from apps you have given permission to connect to your account.

After explaining how to use 2 or more Google accounts on the same device, it is time to address another important issue: review the apps connected to your Google account from Android and learn how to disconnect those dangerous to cut off access to your data. It is a simple process, but key to continue maintaining the security of your account.

How to disconnect apps connected to your Google account from Android

When using certain applications on your mobile phone, you may ask you for permission to access some data in order to carry out its functions correctly. Most often, they need to know your profile information, such as your email address, Google calendar, or contacts.

When we want to use an application, it is common to grant it those types of permissions without being aware of what they really mean. Also, when we stop using it, we forget that it is still connected to our Google account, so you still have access to the data.

The Google account is a link to services that contain very important personal information, such as Gmail, Drive or Contacts. For this reason, and always valuing the security and privacy of your account, it is important to know how see on Android what apps are connected to your Google account and especially how can you disconnect them. Step by step, we explain how to do it.

1st- Open the app Adjustments on your mobile.

2nd- Swipe down until you find the section Google, in which you must click.

3º- On the new page, select the option Account services.

4º- Now select the option Connected apps.

5th- You will thus enter the page of Applications connected to your Google account, where you will be able to see all those apps to which you have given certain permissions related to said account. It is important that you analyze each of these applications to know if it is still useful for you or not, you can know the permissions granted by clicking on them. Pay special attention to those apps that seem like a threat to your privacy, as they will be the ones you should disconnect.

6º- When you find an app that you want to disconnect, click on it.

7º- On the app page, select the button Disconnect.

8º- Confirm that you want to unlink that application from your Google account by clicking on the option Disconnect.

This way you will have disconnected that application from your Google account, so it will no longer have access to your personal information. It is important that you do this process with each of applications you no longer need, especially if they seem like a risk for your safety. In this way, you will have control of the applications linked to your Google account, one more security measure against possible hacks.

