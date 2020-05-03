Two-step verification, or two-factor authentication, is one of the most useful tools you can use today to protect your digital service accounts with an extra layer of security. Google also has two-step verification available for your personal account, even recommending its use among the advanced tricks it offered to get more out of your devices.

However, you may not be convinced by the operation of this security system, because it takes time from logging in sometimes or because you fear that a problem with two-step verification is preventing you from accessing your account. For one reason or another, we explain how to disable two-factor authentication in your Google account so that you only need your password to log in.

Google: how to disable two-step verification on your account

Google explains very well on its website how its two-step verification works and all the ways in which it protects your data and personal content. The advantages of this security system are clear, but it is possible that for you this extra layer of protection on your account won’t help. For this reason, you should learn how to disable two-step verification in your Google account.

By deactivating this system, you will only need your password again to log in to Google services, thus forgetting messages to your mobile phone or special codes. Next, we explain you step by step how to disable two-step verification of Google from your mobile.

1st- Go into Google account.

2nd- Slide the top bar to the left until you find the section Security, in which you must click.

3º- Swipe down until you see the section Two-step verification. Click on it to start the deactivation process.

4º- Enter the password for your Google account to confirm your identity and click Next.

5th- After accessing Google’s two-step verification page, tap the Disable button appearing in blue at the top right of the screen.

6º- Confirm that you want to disable this additional security system clicking on the Deactivate option that appears in the window that is displayed. As the message warns you, this will deactivate the verification in two steps and you will only use your password to log in.

Done, you have disabled two-factor authentication on your Google account by following the steps outlined above. As you have seen, it is a quick process that does not involve any complexity. When you want to reactivate two-step verification, you will have to re-enter Google Account> Security> Two-step verification.

Before finalizing the explanation of this little trick, we remember that company two-factor authentication is very effective. According to Google, this additional security system is capable of blocking 100% of bots when they try to access user accounts. Knowing this information, it may be advisable to think twice before disabling two-step verification in your account, especially if you save valuable content and information in it.

Follow Andro4all