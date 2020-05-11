There may be several reasons why we want to deactivate the system panel, either because we want to use only the configuration page or to prevent certain users with access to the computer from making changes to certain settings that may affect the correct operation of the system.

Disable Control Panel options in Windows 10

If what we want is disable certain Control Panel options, we are going to have to make a change in the Windows registry, therefore, the first thing we must do is make a backup copy of it or create a restore point. In this way, if something goes wrong we can return to having the system as before making the change.

Once this is done, we open a registry window by opening a Run window, Win + R, type regedit and press OK. Then we navigate to the route HKEY_CURRENT_USERSoftwareMicrosoftWindowsCurrentVersionPoliciesExplorer and inside the key Explorer we create a new value. To do this, we right-click on the right panel and select the option New> 32-bit DWORD value. We assign the name DisallowCpl and the value 1.

The next thing we have to do is select the key Explorer and click on it with the right mouse button to create a new key with the name DisallowCpl. We go into it and right-click again in the right pane of the registry to create a new string value with each of the options that we want to disable from the control panel.

That is, if we want to disable the mouse configuration options of the control panel, we must create a string value named 1 and assign the value Mouse. We can repeat this with all the options that we want to deactivate from the panel. Each string value must have a number corresponding to the name (1,2,3,4, …) and as a value we will have to indicate the exact name of the corresponding option that we want to deactivate.

As we create these string values, we can check how, automatically and without having to restart the system, these options disappear from the panel. If not, we will have to close the Control Panel and reopen it for the changes to take effect.

Deactivate the panel using the group policy editor

If we have installed a version of Windows 10 that allows us to access the group policy editor, as it happens with the Pro or Enterprise version, we can also deactivate the control panel in this way.

So the first thing we need to do is open a Run System window, Win + R, type gpedit.msc and press OK or Enter. This will open the local group policy editor, in which we have to navigate to the option User Configuration> Administrative Templates> Control Panel. The policy will appear in the right panel Prohibit access to the control panel and PC settings.

We click on it and a new window will open in which we must check the box Enabled or Enabled. Once this is done, click on Accept so that the changes are saved. Then, access to the Control Panel will be disabled and we will no longer be able to access its settings and options.

If at any time we want to reactivate access to the Control Panel, we must follow the same steps mentioned for deactivation but within the group policy window we will have to select the Disabled / Deactivated or Not Configured / Not configured option. We save the changes and we would have the panel activated again.