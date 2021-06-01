How to disable the automatic copy of Google Photos: control your 15GB

We explain how to deactivate the automatic copy so that the free 15GB of Google Photos does not run out in no time.

June 1, 2021 arrived and the free unlimited storage of Google Photos disappeared. Therefore, you have to take care of the free 15 GB that the cloud storage platform continues to offer if you have an account. What can you do for it? Turn off automatic copy of Google Photos so that all the images you have on your smartphone are not saved.

Fortunately, this is a simple process that will take less than a minute of your time. It is also very useful, because it will help you those free 15GB won’t run out in the blink of an eye. You know, phone cameras are getting better and better, which translates into larger photos and videos.

How to disable automatic copying of Google Photos

It is no longer possible to enjoy the free unlimited storage of Google Photos, even if the images are in high quality and not in original quality. Therefore, it is convenient that you take care of those 15 GB that are still free to safely store only the most valuable photos and videos. Of course, you must bear in mind that those 15 GB are shared with Gmail and Drive, they are not entirely for Photos.

In addition to freeing up space with the Google Photos tool, it is also an interesting option to deactivate the automatic backup so that you are the one who decides which files are saved in the cloud. These are the steps you must follow to disable that backup from your mobile:

Open the Google Photos app on your mobile, click on your profile photo in the upper right corner. “Photo Settings”Now, click on the section “Backup and Synchronization”.Uncheck the box “Create backup and sync.”

Those 5 simple steps will get you where you want: disabling the automatic backup of photos and videos from your smartphone to Google Photos. It is worth mentioning that just removing the application is not enoughAs Google mentions on its user help website, you have to follow the steps mentioned above.

If you don’t want to run out of free space in your Google account, we recommend that you go over your remaining Google Photos storage. In addition, you can resort to other alternatives to Google Photos that also offer you free cloud storage, some of them unlimited.

